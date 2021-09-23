Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Decision on reopening schools in Mumbai after Diwali: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

An expert panel set up by Maharashtra goverment recommended full vaccination for both teaching and non-teaching staff against Covid-19 before reopening schools.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The paediatric task force on Wednesday gave the green signal for reopening schools in a phased manner across Maharashtra. (Representational photo)

Mumbai's mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said the decision on reopening of schools in Maharashtra's capital and its surrounding areas will be taken after Diwali. 

Earlier, a task force has presented standard operating procedures for re-opening of schools in the entire Maharashtra. The expert panel has recommended full vaccination for both teaching and non-teaching staff.

The paediatric task force on Wednesday gave the green signal for reopening schools in a phased manner across Maharashtra.

Physical classes in schools were shut in Maharashtra in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the state. Schools in rural areas were allowed to resume physical classes for Class 8 to 12 students on July 12 but only in areas where Covid-19 cases are minimal.

Last month Dr NK Arora, who heads the working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), cautioned that the parents and other members of the family of the school students should get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya had urged the states and Union territories to get all the school teachers vaccinated on priority before September 5.

With the number of active cases falling below 40,000, experts say the second wave is gradually on the decline and the state is edging towards pre-second wave levels.

A recent serosurvey has found that around 87% of Mumbai's population has developed antibodies against coronavirus.

