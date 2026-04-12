MUMBAI: Teachers and educationists have raised concerns about the delayed plan for Class 6 under the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, given that June, when the new curriculum is set to begin, is less than two months away. The confusion and worry on this score began when the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) recently announced a training schedule for teachers of Classes 2, 3 and 4 but made no mention of training for Class 6 teachers. Delay in Class 6 plan and textbooks under NEP worries educators

As per the state government’s earlier plan, the new curriculum under NEP was to be introduced for Classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 in the academic year 2026-27. The rollout is part of a phased implementation that began in 2025-26 with pre-primary and Class 1. This is also the first time that the state curriculum is being aligned with the NCERT framework, with full implementation expected up to Class 8 by 2028.

However, the absence of a training plan for Class 6 has raised doubts about whether the new syllabus will be implemented on time. Teachers say that without proper training, it will be difficult to handle the new curriculum effectively in classrooms.

Simultaneously, concerns are also growing about the availability of textbooks for nearly 1.79 million Class 6 students across the state. Sources said that although committees had been formed for textbook development, the final approval for Class 6 books was still pending. This delay could affect the printing and distribution process, raising fears that books may not reach students before schools reopen.

An education department official, when asked, said that textbook production involved several stages, including drafting, expert review, revisions and final approval, all of which require time. Since some of these steps started late, the entire schedule now appears to be under pressure.

Criticising the situation, former State Principals Association vice-president Mahendra Ganpule said, “The government had clearly announced that new textbooks for Classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 would be introduced from June. However, there is no mention of Class 6 in the current training plan, which suggests delays. If approvals are not completed on time, it will affect the entire schedule and bring disrepute to the education department.”

Responding to the concerns, SCERT in-charge director Nandkumar Bedse said, “We are in the process of finalising the Class 6 curriculum and will soon announce the training schedule. Preparations are also underway to ensure that textbooks reach all students on time.”