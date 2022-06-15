Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dhananjay Munde extortion case: Sharma also blackmailed other politicians
mumbai news

Dhananjay Munde extortion case: Sharma also blackmailed other politicians

fter her bail was rejected by the magistrate court, Sharma approached the sessions court and claimed that Munde was in a relationship with her while he was living with her sister
While opposing the bail plea, the prosecution alleged that apart from Munde, Sharma made similar attempts to extort other politicians (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
While opposing the bail plea, the prosecution alleged that apart from Munde, Sharma made similar attempts to extort other politicians (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai Mumbai’s anti-extortion cell probing the complaint filed by cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde against his former live-in partner’s sister Renu Sharma, has claimed that not only Munde, other politicians also received extortion calls from Sharma. They further alleged that not only Renu, her other family members were also threatening the minister.

Sharma was arrested on April 20 for threatening to implicate the minister in a rape case if he refused to pay her 5 crore. After her bail was rejected by the magistrate court, Sharma approached the sessions court and claimed that Munde was in a relationship with her while he was living with her sister. She further said that she has been falsely implicated to suppress their relationship.

While opposing the bail plea, the prosecution alleged that apart from Munde, Sharma made similar attempts to extort other politicians. Sharma had lodged a rape complaint against one of her known persons namely Rizwan Shaikh.

The prosecution also claimed that similar cases have been registered against Sharma too. Former MLA from Andheri Krishnakumar Hegde registered a case against Sharma in 2021 on similar charges. Manish Dhuri from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena too has come forward and said that Sharma made similar calls to him.

The special prosecutor Shishir Hiray contended that the prosecution is also looking at the role played by the other family members as they too had been threatening Munde after he became a minister in the present Maharashtra government. They claimed that Renu had been constantly demanding money. It is alleged that on March 3, Munde had sent her 3 lakh through one of his aides. The police during the raid had recovered 2.16 crore.

Besides, Munde has in his supplementary statement alleged that he has already paid 50 lakh to her through his friends. The prosecution claimed that further investigation revealed that Renu used the money to buy a three BHK flat in Indore for 54.16 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out