Dhananjay Munde extortion case: Sharma also blackmailed other politicians
Mumbai Mumbai’s anti-extortion cell probing the complaint filed by cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde against his former live-in partner’s sister Renu Sharma, has claimed that not only Munde, other politicians also received extortion calls from Sharma. They further alleged that not only Renu, her other family members were also threatening the minister.
Sharma was arrested on April 20 for threatening to implicate the minister in a rape case if he refused to pay her ₹5 crore. After her bail was rejected by the magistrate court, Sharma approached the sessions court and claimed that Munde was in a relationship with her while he was living with her sister. She further said that she has been falsely implicated to suppress their relationship.
While opposing the bail plea, the prosecution alleged that apart from Munde, Sharma made similar attempts to extort other politicians. Sharma had lodged a rape complaint against one of her known persons namely Rizwan Shaikh.
The prosecution also claimed that similar cases have been registered against Sharma too. Former MLA from Andheri Krishnakumar Hegde registered a case against Sharma in 2021 on similar charges. Manish Dhuri from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena too has come forward and said that Sharma made similar calls to him.
The special prosecutor Shishir Hiray contended that the prosecution is also looking at the role played by the other family members as they too had been threatening Munde after he became a minister in the present Maharashtra government. They claimed that Renu had been constantly demanding money. It is alleged that on March 3, Munde had sent her ₹3 lakh through one of his aides. The police during the raid had recovered ₹2.16 crore.
Besides, Munde has in his supplementary statement alleged that he has already paid ₹50 lakh to her through his friends. The prosecution claimed that further investigation revealed that Renu used the money to buy a three BHK flat in Indore for ₹54.16 lakh.
