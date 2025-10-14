MUMBAI: The Dindoshi sessions court granted anticipatory bail to actor Ajaz Khan in a case connected to the web series ‘House Arrest’ which allegedly contains indecent scenes that violate the dignity of women. The series streamed on the now-banned ULLU app, said the Amboli police. Dindoshi court grants pre-arrest bail to actor Azaj Khan in ‘House Arrest’ case

Khan is known for his starring in movies such as Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday. On May 2, the Amboli police registered a case against Khan, the producer of the show, Rajkumar Pandey, and others associated with the ULLU app. The case came after complaints that the show contained obscene scenes violating decency norms.

In the complaint, activist Gautam Ravriya alleged that Khan, who had hosted the show, used vulgar language and compelled female participants to perform intimate acts or depict sexual positions during filming. Video clips of such segments went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from political and women’s rights groups.

Following the FIR, the police issued summons to Khan and Vibhu Agarwal, CEO of ULLU, to record their statements. The National Commission for Women also took suo motu cognisance of the controversy and summoned both Khan and ULLU officials for an explanation.

Amid the backlash, ULLU removed ‘House Arrest’ from its platform, adding that the content had been withdrawn pending further clarification from authorities. Khan had then approached the Dindoshi sessions court for anticipatory bail in the case. Additional sessions judge NL More last week granted him anticipatory bail.