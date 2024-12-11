Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes gold worth 19.6 crore in Mumbai raid

ByAbhishek Sharan
Dec 11, 2024 02:44 PM IST

The agency arrested the alleged mastermind of the syndicate that operated the facility, which was reportedly used for melting smuggled gold

MumbThe Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a gold extraction and refining facility following an intelligence-led operation, seizing 23.92 kilograms of gold, 5.4 lakh in cash, and 37 kilograms of silver. The total value of the seized items is estimated at 19.6 crore.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a gold extraction and refining facility following an intelligence-led operation. HT Photo
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a gold extraction and refining facility following an intelligence-led operation. HT Photo

The agency arrested the alleged mastermind of the syndicate that operated the facility, which was reportedly used for melting smuggled gold, according to DRI sources.

DRI officials stated that the arrest came after gathering statements from workers and helpers at the facility. The seized gold is believed to be smuggled, as the mastermind was unable to explain its source or provide documentation of its procurement.

"Such operations highlight DRI's commitment towards curbing gold smuggling," a source within the agency said.

This seizure follows another recent DRI operation at Mumbai airport last month, where officials confiscated 3.35 kilograms of gold valued at 2.67 crore. That case involved allegations against a private ground-handling staffer and a customer-service executive who were reportedly involved in smuggling gold through the airport.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On