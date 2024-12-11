Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes gold worth 19.6 crore in Mumbai raid

MumbThe Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a gold extraction and refining facility following an intelligence-led operation, seizing 23.92 kilograms of gold, ₹5.4 lakh in cash, and 37 kilograms of silver. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹19.6 crore. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a gold extraction and refining facility following an intelligence-led operation. HT Photo

The agency arrested the alleged mastermind of the syndicate that operated the facility, which was reportedly used for melting smuggled gold, according to DRI sources.

DRI officials stated that the arrest came after gathering statements from workers and helpers at the facility. The seized gold is believed to be smuggled, as the mastermind was unable to explain its source or provide documentation of its procurement.

"Such operations highlight DRI's commitment towards curbing gold smuggling," a source within the agency said.

This seizure follows another recent DRI operation at Mumbai airport last month, where officials confiscated 3.35 kilograms of gold valued at ₹2.67 crore. That case involved allegations against a private ground-handling staffer and a customer-service executive who were reportedly involved in smuggling gold through the airport.