Doctor and two others booked for duping parents of medical aspirants of 1.15 crore

Mumbai: A doctor and two others have been booked for allegedly duping two businessmen of ₹1.15 crore. The accused promised admission through the management quota at KEM Medical College for the complainants’ children. HT Image

The complainants, Dharmang Dediya, 43, and Jimmy Desai, 44, said that their daughter and son were preparing for the NEET exam for MBBS admission. The alleged scam started in March when Dediya took his 95-year-old grandfather to Dr Hiten Keniya’s clinic in Borivali East. During a discussion about his daughter’s NEET preparation, Keniya mentioned having connections that could secure her admission to Seth GS Medical College attached to the KEM Hospital through the management quota. Dediya informed Desai about Keniya’s contacts at KEM Medical College.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The men then met Keniya in his clinic where they were introduced to Heena alias Shashima Tiwari who confirmed the deal and demanded ₹60 lakh for each of the two seats. The two men agreed after which they were introduced to Jeevan who could get their work done or give their money back if they did not get admission.

Till July the men paid Keniya ₹57 lakh each. However, when the results of the NEET entrance exam came, the two students had received enough marks to get admission on a merit basis. The complainants then met Keniya who told them that the admissions could also be secured from the management quota, but the men sought a refund. Keniya then told them that he had given the amount to Heena.

In August, all three went to Heena’s house, and to their surprise, she denied having committed to any deal. She also claimed that she was an insurance agent who knew Keniya but did not know Desai and Dediya.

After realising that they had been duped, the men approached the Kasturba Marg police and based on their complaint a cheating case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Keniya, Heena, and Jeevan, whose last name is not known.

“We have booked the three and are now checking the monetary transactions between the complainants and Keniya and verifying their complaint,” said a police officer from Kasturba Marg police station.