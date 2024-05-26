 Dombivli factory blast: Collecting samples and identifying victims a major challenge for cops | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Dombivli factory blast: Collecting samples and identifying victims a major challenge for cops

PTI |
May 26, 2024 05:26 PM IST

Thane, In the aftermath of the Dombivli chemical factory blast, which claimed ten lives and left more than 60 persons injured, the police face the daunting task of identifying and determining the exact number of fatalities as many bodies are charred beyond recognition.

A police officer told PTI that crucial evidence, including samples from burnt remains and body parts, has been meticulously collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA analysis and matching with the kin.

A boiler blast and the resultant fire in Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC in Thane district, on Thursday killed nine persons and injured more than 60. The death toll rose to 10 on Saturday with the recovery of a charred body from the debris.

The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity, officials had said.

"The initial focus of the probe team is to establish the precise number of fatalities. Bodies of many persons who perished in the incident have been charred beyond recognition," said senior police inspector Ashok Koli, Crime Unit 4, Ulhasnagar.

This process is essential for accurately identifying the deceased and facilitating the necessary legal procedures, such as the preparation of the panchnama and the disbursement of compensation to the bereaved families, he added.

According to Koli, the investigation team is examining various aspects surrounding the blast, including permits, operational protocols, safety measures, and the handling of hazardous chemicals by the company involved.

He said huge technical data and records are required to build a robust case against those responsible for the tragedy.

Police have arrested the company owner, Malay Mehta , and detained a woman in Nashik.

The company had not taken precautions over mixing chemicals, final products, and their storage, knowing well that any lapses might lead to an explosion, which could affect and damage the company and structures around it, as per the FIR.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

