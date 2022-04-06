Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dombivli man arrested for making prank calls to police station, abusing officers
mumbai news

Dombivli man arrested for making prank calls to police station, abusing officers

The Dombivli Manpada police arrested a 35-year-old man for regularly calling the police officials in an inebriated state after having a fight with his wife and abusing them; he recently made one such call on Gudi Padwa, after which police began a search for him
A 35-year-old man from Dombivli was arrested for making prank calls to police station and abusing officers. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A 35-year-old man from Dombivli was arrested for making prank calls to police station and abusing officers. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 07:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Dombivli

The Dombivli Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a 35-year-old man for regularly calling the police officials in an inebriated state after having a fight with his wife and abusing them. The police ignored him for several months. However, he allegedly got the contact numbers of senior officials and started abusing them too. After this, they traced the number and placed him under arrest.

The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada, had been making prank calls to Manpada police station landline number for the last one-and-a-half years. After getting drunk, he used to start abusing whoever took the call. Recently, he got the personal numbers of the officers and troubled them at any time of the day or night.

Senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade, said, “The accused used very abusive language after fighting at home or with anyone else. He would unnecessarily trouble officers in the middle of the work. Recently, he called on Gudi Padwa after which I ordered a search for him. After our officers searched him and asked him about his act, he started abusing again. He pushed and beat our constables. Therefore we arrested him.”

The accused used to give any reason for the fight with wife or friends and instead of complaining, he used to abuse the police team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Search operations are on to find the 75-year-old fisherman who is feared drowned at Naglabunder creek in Thane. (HT PHOTO)

    75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on

    A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and Balram Ramdas Bhoir's' family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder. The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir's boat must have overturned while fishing.

  • Infectious disease specialist Dr Om Srivastava, who is also on the state’s Covid task force, said that there is little known about the vaccines even today (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

    Amid concerns of waning immunity, experts push for boosters

    Mumbai With the state lifting all Covid-induced restrictions in the city, including the mask mandate, medical experts have sounded alarm bells over waning immunity in the population that was administered the Covid vaccine in the early phase of the inoculation drive. Infectious disease specialist Dr Om Srivastava, who is also on the state's Covid task force, said that there is little known about the vaccines even today.

  • In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held

    PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. Margaje's, was held from a village in Satara, said officials. The accused has been identified as a resident of Kanhawadi in Khandala taluka of Satara district (31), Pravin Shivaji Margaje.

  • Araga Jnanendra (HT File)

    Karnataka HM says youth killed as he didn't know Urdu, retracts statement

    Stoking a controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that the recent murder of a 22-year-old youth here was because Chandru's did not know Urdu, but subsequently retracted it by stating that the incident was actually over road rage. His statement evoked sharp reaction from opposition parties. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the killing was over road rage. Later retracting his statement, Jnanendra said it was source-based information, which was 'wrong.'

  • Police have taken the offending vehicle (truck) to its custody. (Representational Image)

    One schoolgirl killed, two others injured in accident at Delhi's Paschim Vihar

    The police have constituted two teams to trace the owners of both the vehicles while they (accused) have managed to escape. The police have taken the offending vehicle (truck) to its custody.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out