Dombivli man arrested for making prank calls to police station, abusing officers
The Dombivli Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a 35-year-old man for regularly calling the police officials in an inebriated state after having a fight with his wife and abusing them. The police ignored him for several months. However, he allegedly got the contact numbers of senior officials and started abusing them too. After this, they traced the number and placed him under arrest.
The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada, had been making prank calls to Manpada police station landline number for the last one-and-a-half years. After getting drunk, he used to start abusing whoever took the call. Recently, he got the personal numbers of the officers and troubled them at any time of the day or night.
Senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade, said, “The accused used very abusive language after fighting at home or with anyone else. He would unnecessarily trouble officers in the middle of the work. Recently, he called on Gudi Padwa after which I ordered a search for him. After our officers searched him and asked him about his act, he started abusing again. He pushed and beat our constables. Therefore we arrested him.”
The accused used to give any reason for the fight with wife or friends and instead of complaining, he used to abuse the police team.
75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on
A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and Balram Ramdas Bhoir's' family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder. The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir's boat must have overturned while fishing.
Amid concerns of waning immunity, experts push for boosters
Mumbai With the state lifting all Covid-induced restrictions in the city, including the mask mandate, medical experts have sounded alarm bells over waning immunity in the population that was administered the Covid vaccine in the early phase of the inoculation drive. Infectious disease specialist Dr Om Srivastava, who is also on the state's Covid task force, said that there is little known about the vaccines even today.
Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held
PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. Margaje's, was held from a village in Satara, said officials. The accused has been identified as a resident of Kanhawadi in Khandala taluka of Satara district (31), Pravin Shivaji Margaje.
Karnataka HM says youth killed as he didn't know Urdu, retracts statement
Stoking a controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that the recent murder of a 22-year-old youth here was because Chandru's did not know Urdu, but subsequently retracted it by stating that the incident was actually over road rage. His statement evoked sharp reaction from opposition parties. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the killing was over road rage. Later retracting his statement, Jnanendra said it was source-based information, which was 'wrong.'
One schoolgirl killed, two others injured in accident at Delhi's Paschim Vihar
The police have constituted two teams to trace the owners of both the vehicles while they (accused) have managed to escape. The police have taken the offending vehicle (truck) to its custody.
