MUMBAI: The L T Marg police have arrested a history-sheeter from Dongri for allegedly supplying drugs. The police said that the accused, Danish Ashraf Merchant, who has been arrested in the past by various agencies, even has an illegal drugs unit in Dongri. Dongri-based history-sheeter arrested in drugs case

Along with Merchant, 35, the police also arrested Kadar Gulam Shaikh, 34, a resident of Nagpada. The trail that led to the duo began on November 8 when the police arrested one Mohammad Ashikur Rehman with 144 grams of ganja. Rehman told the police that he had purchased the narcotics from Rehan Shakil Ansari, a resident of the Khadak area in Dongri.

When Rehan was arrested, the police found 55 grams of ganja on him. “During his interrogations, Rehan revealed that he had purchased the ganja from Danish Merchant and Kadar Shaikh,” said the police officer. “Under the guidance of DCP Mohit Garg, the police teams had started looking for both, who were on the run. Our teams finally got hold of them by keeping a tab on their movements.”

The duo has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.” Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with organised crime, is also being added to the case, said the police.

According to the police, the accused Merchant is a well-known drugs supplier and has even been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He has reportedly worked in the past for various gangs.