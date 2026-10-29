MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad, stirred another controversy on Wednesday, lashing out at farmers in Maharashtra who die by suicide. Don’t attend last rites of farmers who die by suicide: Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Addressing the media, Gaikwad said no one should attend the funerals of farmers who die by suicide so that their souls don’t find peace. “It is only when animals eat their bodies that they will learn a lesson and stop taking their own lives,” the Sena MLA said.

Farmer suicides are back in the news due to crop failures brought about by widespread drought in Maharashtra due to a particularly deficient monsoon. Crop losses and financial distress have, over the years, led many to die by suicide. And, yet, on Wednesday, Gaikwad remarked, “Why are you committing suicide? If you have a problem, write to the government or MLA or MP. They can help.’’

He didn’t stop there. “Farmers like these leave their children and wives at the mercy of others. They take seven pheras during marriage and pledge to take care of their families. If they end their lives like this, people must not attend their funerals,” Gaikwad said. ‘If they realise the consequences of their actions, they will not committ suicide.”

Gaikwad, who has punched a canteen em employee over stale food, threatened a publisher over a book title and made misogynistic remarks against a BJP MLA, has drawn sharp rebuke from his party chief Eknath Sinde but he refuses to be reined in.

Among his outrageous comments was the one he made in 2021, while a part of the MVA government. He had said the Covid virus should be “shoved down (Devendra) Fadnavis’s throat”. In September 2024, he offered a cash reward to anyone who would “slash the tongue” of leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. A few months earlier, in March 2024, a video was circulated of Gaikwad thrashing a youth with a police lathi. Most recently, in July last year, Gaikwad punched an employee in the Akashwani MLA hostel canteen for serving poor food.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam was restrained in his response to Gaikwad’s controversial remarks. “Public representatives and politicians must be sensitive to farmers. Maharashtra is under drought,’ he said.

Ajit Navale of the Kisan Sabha said, “Maharashtra will not progress as long as we elect people like Gaikwad. I want to ask those who gave him a ticket whether they regret it now. I also want to ask voters why they elected him. Gaikwad’s reputation is well known in the state. I condemn his remarks.’’

Farmer Leader Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha said, ‘This is a classic example of how people behave when they don’t have any standards. I believe Gaikwad’s controversial statements were made to divert attention from the large-scale cutting of trees in Karjat for Torrent Power. Eknath Shinde must apologise to the people impacted.’’

HT had reported on Monday that over eight farmers died by suicide every day in Maharashtra between January 2022 and June 2026, according to official data released under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Figures provided by the state government’s relief and rehabilitation department show that 13,128 farmers took their own lives during this 54-month period, an average of more than 250 deaths every month.

Of the total cases recorded, 8,145 were found eligible for the state’s ex-gratia compensation of ₹1 lakh for surviving family members. A further 4,042 applications were rejected on various technical grounds, whilst 941 cases remain under scrutiny.

Even among those deemed eligible, support has lagged: 7,850 families have received the ₹1 lakh payout, leaving 295 households still awaiting assistance.