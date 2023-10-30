Don’t resort to suicide, Sunil Tatkare appeals to Maratha community

htmetro@hindustantimes.com

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NAVI MUMBAI

NCP Ajit Pawar faction state chief and former minister Sunil Tatkare has appealed to the Maratha youth to not resort to suicide asking for patience stating that the government is committed to Maratha reservation. He also confirmed that there is a demand for cabinet expansion soon from his party.

Tatkare was in the city on Sunday to pay respects to the family of deceased kirtankar Baba Maharaj Satarkar in Nerul. He later met paty workers at city NCP chief Namdeo Bhagat’s office in Vashi, following which he spoke to the media.

Speaking on the raging Maratha reservation demand for which protest fasts have been undertaken all over the state and political leaders have been banned from entry in villages, he said, “There is unrest with respect to the Maratha reservation issue. NCP’s stand has always been that the reservation should be given within the legal parameters without harming the interest of the OBCs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the delay in resolving the issue which has upset the community, he said, “The reservation was approved earlier in the Congress-NCP government when I was the minister and a committee under Narayan Rane had made the recommendations. However it did not stand scrutiny of the High court. The same happened when the Fadnavis government tried to implement it but Supreme Court rejected it.”

He explained, “It is important that the policy finalized now stands the scrutiny of the court, which has twice rejected it. The State government is certainly positive on the issue and is also taking the requisite steps.”

Appealing to the community in the wake of several suicides, he said, “I appeal to the youth not to resort to suicide. The life of the youth is not just of their family but important for the society was well. They need to be patients as the government is taking legal recourse.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “There are reservation demands of other communities like Dhangars and tribals too. The OBCs do not have a problem with Maratha’s getting reservation, but they just do not want it at their cost.”

Claiming that his party is getting support from all over the State after the split he said, “We took a decision under Ajit Pawar and that has been received well from all quarters in the State, which is obvious from the support we are getting. We are touring all over the State to further strengthen the party.”

On Sharad Pawar’s recent efforts to strengthen the party in Raigad, Tatkare said, “He is a national leader and can go anywhere. We are however firm in our resolve and confident of our decision and will stand by Dada (Ajit Pawar).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on the delayed cabinet expanstion, he said, “It is the prerogative of the chief minister. There are three ruling parties and also BJP alliance parties involved. We are all of course demanding that it be done at the earliest.”

Tatkare stated that the coordination committee of the ruling parties had also decided on the plan to appoint heads for the state corporations which has been pending for years by giving representation to all parties.

On reported comment of union minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Gujarat, that Shivaji Maharaj wouldn’t have existed without Brahmin Guru Samarth Ramdas, he stated, “I don’t know in which context it was made. However, it is a matter of pride for us all Maharashtrians that Maharaj took inspiration from Jijau and established Hindvi Swaraj. It were the values inculcated by her that held him in good stead in his struggles.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the controversy over business going out of Maharashtra to Gujarat he said, “Maharashtra has been in the forefront of industrial development for years since the time of Y B Chavan. Nobody can harm the state in any manner.”

Assuring resolution of Navi Mumbai region issues, he concluded, “Dada had earlier as the deputy CM speeded up the resolution of several PAP and other issues of Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran regions. In the present government too, along with CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis, measures are being taking and the pending issues will be resolved at the earliest.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!