DRI arrests two for smuggling 665 exotic animals, 117 died during transit

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly smuggling 665 exotic animals such as turtles, pythons, lizards, tortoises, and iguanas, worth around ₹3 crore, from Malaysia to India. The racket had smuggled the animals into India via air cargo by concealing them in the boxes of other declared items like aquarium fish.

Unfortunately, 117 of the smuggled animals were found to have died during transit.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dharavi resident Immanvel Raja, 36 and Mazgaon resident Victor Lobo, 36.

DRI had recently received reliable inputs regarding the smuggling of exotic animals via air cargo. Based on the input, the agency on October 5 intercepted a vehicle in Vile Parle. The vehicle had taken delivery of some imported material which was being transported to the residence of the importer – Immanvel Raja in Dharavi.

The DRI took back the vehicle to the Air Cargo Complex and examined it along with officials from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and found 665 different live exotic animals of these animals, 117 were found dead.

DRI officials said smuggled animals could have fetched around ₹3 crore in the illicit market.

The officials said trafficking of most of the smuggled animals is banned as they are mentioned in Appendices of Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) signed by 175 countries including India.

The DRI has therefore arrested Raja, the owner of Zion Aquatic, who imported the consignment from Malaysia. During a further course of action, DRI officials also arrested Lobo – the end recipient of the consignment.

DRI sources said that Raja had imported the consignment from a Malaysian person who had instructed him to hand over the consignment to Lobo. Raja had received ₹9 lakh in cash from Lobo as his commission for allowing smuggling of the exotic and endangered animals with his import consignment.

However, when both the accused were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court by DRI officials, the lawyer appearing for them argued that the two were illegally kept in the DRI custody for long hours without affecting their arrest. The defence lawyer also argued that the agency had overestimated the worth of the seized animals. After hearing both sides, the court released the two accused on bail.