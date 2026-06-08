MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled an alleged gold-smuggling syndicate operating through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), seizing 3.2 kilograms of smuggled foreign-origin gold dust in wax form worth ₹5 crore and arresting seven persons, including three foreign transit passengers, three airport staffers and an intended receiver. DRI busts ₹5 crore gold smuggling racket at Mumbai airport; seven arrested, including airport staffers

The operation, internally codenamed ‘Operation Golden Nexus’, was carried out on Saturday and culminated in the arrest of a Bangladesh national, two Sri Lankan nationals, three airport employees and a local receiver allegedly linked to the smuggling network, DRI officials said on Sunday.

According to investigators, the three foreign nationals had arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, and were transiting through Mumbai when they allegedly smuggled gold into India by concealing it inside their bodies. The arrested airport staffers included two bus/coach drivers and a bus/coach monitor, one of whom was identified as Ajit Achrekar.

The DRI said the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating that certain airport employees were allegedly facilitating the collection and removal of smuggled gold brought into the country by Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan transit passengers arriving from Bangkok.

Officials said the intelligence suggested that after the passengers brought the contraband into the airport, selected staffers allegedly helped remove it from the premises and deliver it to local handlers and receivers outside the airport.

Acting on these inputs, DRI officers allegedly intercepted the airport staffers while they were handling the smuggled gold and attempting to deliver it to a designated receiver outside the airport premises. In a swift follow-up operation, investigators identified and intercepted the transit passengers, who were allegedly part of the syndicate and were preparing to leave India on connecting international flights.

“The transit passengers had smuggled the gold into India by concealing it inside their bodies,” a DRI official said.

The agency recovered and seized 3.2 kilograms of 24-carat gold dust in wax form, valued at approximately ₹5 crore, under the provisions of the Customs Act.

Officials said the operation resulted in the complete dismantling of the alleged smuggling chain, leading to the arrest of all seven persons involved, three transit passengers, three airport staffers and one receiver.

“This successful operation assumes significance in the backdrop of increased duties and taxes on gold imposed by the Government to conserve foreign exchange and strengthen economic security,” a DRI official said.

The official said the case highlights the agency’s intelligence-gathering capabilities, swift operational response and coordinated enforcement efforts in detecting and disrupting organised gold-smuggling networks.

The latest seizure comes close on the heels of two recent DRI operations at Mumbai airport. On June 1, the agency seized 2.6 kilograms of smuggled gold dust worth ₹4.2 crore from two passengers arriving from Dubai. Last month, DRI officials seized 3 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at ₹4.8 crore and arrested a food outlet employee allegedly tasked with ferrying the contraband out of the airport.