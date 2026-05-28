MUMBAI: In an intelligence-led inter-state operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday busted an alleged inter-state wildlife trafficking syndicate involved in the illegal trade of Indian elephant tusks and apprehended three operatives in Mysuru, Karnataka. DRI cracks inter-state illegal elephant ivory trade, 3 held in Mysuru

Officials said the DRI’s Nagpur unit, supervised by the Mumbai zonal unit, seized 4.05kg of Indian elephant tusks from the accused during the operation. According to officials, the accused allegedly traded Indian elephant tusks on behalf of a larger syndicate. The seized ivory was recovered from their possession in Mysuru and confiscated under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

After completing seizure formalities, the three accused and the confiscated tusks were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Mysuru Territorial Range, for further legal action. The Indian elephant (Elephas maximus) is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prohibits trade in the animal and its derivatives.

DRI officials said Asian ivory, including Indian ivory, remains in demand in illegal global markets because its softness makes it easier to carve into intricate artefacts and decorative items.

“Despite a global ban on the international trade of Asian elephant ivory, illicit demand remains high,” a DRI official said, adding that the operation underlines the agency’s commitment to tackling organised environmental crimes.

In a separate operation last week, the DRI had seized prohibited wildlife species, including three live Malabar giant squirrels and seven Indian star tortoises, from two alleged wildlife traffickers in Pune.