Driver booked for stalking former female employer

MUMBAI: The Gamdevi police have registered a case against a driver for allegedly harassing his former 45-year-old female employer. The police said this is the sixth case registered against him by the former employer. He was earlier booked for stalking, harassing and attacking her with a knife at her sea-facing house in South Mumbai. (Shutterstock)

This time, Gamdevi police have registered a similar offence against the driver, Deepak Dubey, 35, a resident of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. Dubey worked for the business family between 2015 and 2016. He was sacked for coming to work in an inebriated state. Ever since, he started threatening and harassing the family.

“The 45-year-old woman and her mother-in-law registered cases under various women-related sections and the IT Act,” said a police officer. “He was even arrested several times. But, after coming out of jail, he would start harassing the family again. He even entered their building posing as a delivery boy.”

From June 8 to June 22, Dubey allegedly made several calls to the complainant. So she approached the Gamdevi police. “We have registered a case under sections 78 (2) (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita this time,” said the police officer.