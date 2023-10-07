News / Cities / Mumbai News / Driver flees with trailer after breaking wheel clamp installed by police

Driver flees with trailer after breaking wheel clamp installed by police

ByManish K Pathak
Oct 07, 2023 07:46 AM IST

A 23-year-old driver in Mumbai fled with a trailer that had 48 pending traffic violation fines totaling ₹36,900. The driver has been booked by the police.

Mumbai: A 23-year-old driver was booked for allegedly fleeing with a trailer which was wheel-clamped by the traffic police as the vehicle had 48 challans pending with a total fine of 36,900 for violating traffic rules.

The accused has been identified as Prashant Burange. According to the police, the complainant, Swapnesh Patil, 37, a police constable attached to the local traffic branch, stated that on October 3, he noticed a trailer (registration number MH46-BB-3330) was coming in a no-entry from the wrong side in the last lane, heading towards T-Junction under the Ghatkopar Mankhurd flyover bridge in Mankhurd.

After the traffic police stopped the trailer, they found that Burange did not have a valid driving license, an officer from Mankhurd police station said, adding, “While checking the e-challans issued for the vehicle, the police found that 48 challans had been issued against the vehicle and a fine of 36,900 is due. After the police confronted the driver, he expressed inability to pay the fine on the spot but assured to arrange the fine amount in a couple of hours after talking with the trailer owner, who he claimed, lived in the Kalamboli area of Raigad district.”

The traffic police clamped one of the wheels of the trailer to prevent the driver from taking it away. However, the next day, on October 4, when the traffic police reached the spot, they found that the trailer was missing.

Later upon investigating the matter, the police unearthed that Burange had broken open the clamp and made away with the heavy vehicle, the officer said.

“We then registered a case against the driver and vehicle owner under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. We have been searching for them and have informed all the control rooms,” Mahadev Koli, senior inspector of Mankhurd police station, said.

