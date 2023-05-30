Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Driver steals 25 lakh from MLA’s residence

Driver steals 25 lakh from MLA’s residence

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2023 01:17 AM IST

According to the NM Joshi Marg police, the accused not only fled with the cash, but also threatened to defame the MLA on social media, if he failed to pay him additional amount of ₹30 lakh, said a police officer.

MUMBAI: A case of house breaking, and extortion has been registered against the driver of Nanded-based MLA Shyamsunder Shinde for allegedly stealing 25 lakh from his employer’s house in Mumbai.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the NM Joshi Marg police, the accused not only fled with the cash, but also threatened to defame the MLA on social media, if he failed to pay him additional amount of 30 lakh, said a police officer.

A police officer said a team from the police station has been searching for the driver as he has also threatened to harm himself. Another police officer, on the condition of anonymity said that Several teams are looking for the accused based on technical evidence.

Shinde was elected from the Kandhar assembly constituency in Nanded. According to the police, Shinde owns a flat in a high rise at Lower Parel, where his driver and a relative resided.

The incident occurred a few days ago and an FIR was registered on May 26 by Shinde’s personal assistant.

A case has been registered under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) 500 (punishment for defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
driver extortion mla theft + 2 more
driver extortion mla theft + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out