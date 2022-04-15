Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night.
With no phone number of the accused available and no CCTV footage that the police could procure due to the night hours when the crime happened, NRI Coastal police cracked the case with the help of informers and intelligence.
Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. He was so confident about having committed a perfect crime that he had also given a tip of ₹1,000 to an auto driver.
“We had information that he was going towards Panvel railway station from the Panvel ST stand and we caught him from the road connecting both the places. It is quite possible that he was planning to flee to some other place by catching a train from Panvel,” Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector from NRI Coastal Police Station, said.
The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
“During his arrest, he was carrying ₹41,800 cash with him which we recovered. On further interrogation, we would find the money that is yet to be recovered,” Patil said.
The accused had spent ₹5,000 on alcohol and ₹1,000 as tip to an auto driver. According to the police, he stayed with his wife and two children at Koparkhairane and used to work as a driver at various places. He had just joined the agency that provided drivers and security guards to the agency that deposited the cash in ATM machines. Till now, police have found no criminal records of the accused.
On Wednesday night, the accused had made away with the van while two vault officers were depositing cash in an ATM in Ulwe and a security guard was guarding them. When starting off to deposit the money, the van had ₹2.29Cr and at the time of fleeing with the van, it had ₹82.50 lakh cash remaining.
-
'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
-
Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
-
'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
-
78 deaths, 65 injuries reported at Kalyan railway station in first quarter of 2022
In the first three months of 2022, 78 deaths have occurred in Kalyan railway station premises because of various accidents. Sixty five others have been injured in the same period. Out of these, 16 railway commuters have died while 27 suffered injuries after falling from moving trains while 40 commuters have also died while trespassing near the Kalyan station premises.
-
SSLC exam results date announced; a record number of students were absent
After having set out the answer booklet for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results date has been set by the Higher Education Board for next month. After releasing the answer key on April 12, the board said evaluation of the papers will take till April 21 and the results will most likely be announced on May 12. Alarmingly, this year's exams saw a record number of absent students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics