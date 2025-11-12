MUMBAI: Drones are currently mapping Bandra Kurla Complex for finalising pillar locations and route alignment of the Automated Rapid Transit System. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority began the drone survey this week to identify sections where the elevated corridor can be supported without obstructing pedestrian walkways and vehicular traffic flow. Drone survey underway to finalise BKC pod taxi alignment

The BKC pod taxi corridor is expected to span around 8 km between Bandra and Kurla stations and is likely to require approximately 260 supporting pillars. Around 100 to 120 of these may fall along footpaths. Officials said the design team is reassessing pillar placements to ensure minimum impact by shifting columns into central road dividers where feasible.

“We are conducting an alignment and structural feasibility survey for about a month. The aim is to ensure integration with upcoming infrastructure, including the Metro 2B corridor and the proposed bullet train station,” an MMRDA official said.

The system is designed to carry up to 20,000 passengers per hour and will provide point-to-point access within BKC’s commercial zones. It is expected to be completed within three to four years once construction begins.

Railway land parcels in Bandra and Kurla will be used to host pod taxi terminals and maintenance facilities. At Kurla, approximately 6,800 sq m, currently used as police quarters, will be allotted. The terminal will be linked to Kurla station through a 200-metre foot overbridge, possibly equipped with a travelator. At Bandra, the Rail Land Development Authority has agreed in principle to allocate around 4,000 sq m as amenity space for pod taxi connectivity and service infrastructure.

A Central Railway official confirmed discussions are ongoing for station integration, “We have been approached by MMRDA regarding connectivity provisions, and the proposals are under review.”