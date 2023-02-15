Drunk police cadet, friend booked for causing ruckus at training centre

Mumbai: A police cadet and his friend have been booked for allegedly causing a ruckus in an inebriated state at the Police Training Centre in Kalina on Sunday.

According to the Vakola police, the incident happened near the gate of the training centre. Currently, a total of 116 male and 70 female cadets are lodged in the centre, who are allowed to go out of the campus from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Sundays, so that they can shop and tour the city.

“The cadets were permitted to go out on the day as per the weekly routine. When the roll call was taken at 5pm, five cadets were found to be missing. One of them was identified as Rohit Bhoir,” a police officer said.

At around 6.40pm, some quick response team commandos informed Sachin Gend, drill instructor and police constable, about the ruckus near the gate. Gend rushed to the spot to find Bhoir and a civilian hurling abuses at each other as well as others who tried to stop them.

“I tried to stop them but Bhoir turned on me, abusing me and telling me to mind my own business. He went on to say that he would make my life at the centre difficult if I did not leave him alone. I asked the other man his identity and he gave his name as Pranav Shinde. Bhoir once again abused me and told me to leave him alone. I could smell liquor from their breath,” Gend said in his statement to the police.

Gend called the police and turned to go into the administrative office to make a note of the incident in the diary Bhoir and Shinde blocked his path and continued arguing with him. Gend tried to record their behaviour, however, Bhoir allegedly snatched his mobile phone. When Gend asked for his mobile phone, the latter threw it on the ground, causing it to break into two pieces.

By this time, a police team reached the spot and took Bhoir and Shinde into custody. They were taken to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz, where they were subjected to a medical examination and found to be under the influence of alcohol. They were subsequently taken to the police station and booked for obscene acts, assault, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

When contacted, Gend confirmed the incident, but refused to comment any further.

Pradip More, senior police inspector, said that Bhoir after leaving from the centre met Shinde and they went to have drinks together.

“There was no specific reason or trigger for their behaviour. They simply got aggressive after consuming liquor. Bhoir had got the job on a compassionate basis as his father was a policeman and had passed away while in service. We booked both of them and released them after issuing a notice,” the police said.