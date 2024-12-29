MUMBAI: The Malwani police on Friday arrested two men who allegedly kidnapped a 27-year-old call centre employee, forced him to withdraw money from different ATMs, and shot a compromising video of him. Duo kidnap ex-colleague, shoot his nude video, and extort ₹ 6L

The accused are identified as Agnel S Gomes and Aditya Badekar. According to the police, Gomes was fired from his call centre job in April and held the victim, his ex-colleague, responsible for it. The two had a fight over the issue some time ago.

According to the complaint, Bandekar was standing near the victim’s building entrance waiting for him on Wednesday. As he reached home from work, Bandekar asked him for his name. Once his identity was confirmed, he called out to Gomes, who was hiding in a corner and the two began to assault the victim. A few minutes later, Gomes forced the victim to sit on a scooter with them. The three stopped at an ATM kiosk in Goregaon, where the accused forced him to withdraw money and took it. He was made to sit on the scooter again and was driven around all night.

The next afternoon, Gomes took him to his house and made the victim sign a paper saying he would not file a police complaint in connection with his kidnap. When he refused to, Gomes forced him to take off his clothes and shot a video where he was made to say he sells marijuana. After this, Gomes drove him to a shop and withdrew ₹60,000 with his ATM card, said a police officer, adding that the accused extorted a sum of ₹6 lakh from the complainant during the period.

After being released by the two, the victim approached the Malwani police station and filed a complaint. Gomes and Badekar were booked under sections 137 (kidnapping), 308 (extortion), among other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested on Friday. They two were produced before the court and remanded to police custody till Monday.