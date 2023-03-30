Dust city: Mumbai has a whopping 11,125 construction sites

STRAP: The BMC’s rules to control dust pollution come into effect on April 1 HT Image

Mumbai: Citizens, who have long been grumbling about Mumbai being one humongous construction site, stand vindicated by the BMC’s Autocad data. The city has a whopping 11,125 active construction sites, making its overall visage resemble a big excavation pit.

Of the 11,125 locations dug up for the construction of buildings, R Central ward, comprising Borivali-Gorai, tops the list with 942 sites. It is closely followed by K East ward comprising Andheri-Vile Parle-Jogeshwari East with 933 sites. At the third place is K West ward (Andheri West-Vile Parle West-Juhu) with 815 sites.

Owing to the heritage laws binding South Mumbai wards, the latter have the least number of construction sites. Nevertheless, B ward in Dongri has 83 locations dug up for construction and A ward, comprising Colaba-Cuffe Parade-Nariman Point-Churchgate and Fort, has 101 construction sites. The BMC data is not inclusive of locations dug up for various infrastructure-related projects like the coastal road and the metro.

This exclusive data on building construction sites reinforces the source of the damaging air pollution that Mumbaikars have been suffering for the past few months. The BMC some time ago prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provide relief to dust-choked residents by forming ward committees to keep an eagle eye on construction sites starting April 1.

As per the report submitted by the seven-member committee chaired by additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar, the action plan will be implemented first by issuing precautionary notices to contractors at construction sites to adhere to environmental guidelines for prevention and control of dust pollution. In the event of their failing to comply, a stop work notice will be issued to the builder.

The environmental guidelines for demolition of existing structures range from erecting tin/metal sheets or metal barricades around the existing periphery of entire structure to avoiding on-site crushing and hammering of demolition material. Contractors are also required to continuously sprinkle water so that dust from the debris does not get re-suspended, leading to air pollution.

Vehicles carrying construction material and debris are required to be thoroughly cleaned after the unloading of debris and other material, and then fully covered so as to ensure that dust from the construction material or debris does not become air-borne during transportation.

With regard to storage of construction and demolition material, loose soil or sand, the rules mandate that construction materials and debris of any kind and quantity should be stored in a demarcated area, properly barricaded and fully enclosed and protected with tarpaulin. The dumping of construction material and debris on public roads, footpaths, pavements and open areas is not permitted and where required, a dust extraction system with appropriate air pollution control technology is required to be provided.

BOX

Wardwise graphic for total number of construction sites in Mumbai

A

Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Churchgate, Fort - 101

B

Dongri, Umarkhadi - 83

C

Bhuleshwar, Pydhonie, Marine Lines, Dhobi Talao - 246

D

Tardeo, Girgaum, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Altamont Road - 408

E

Mazgaon, Nagpada, Byculla - 361

F North

Matunga, Sion, Dharavi - 376

F South

Parel, Sewri, Naigaum - 188

G North

Dadar, Mahim, Shivaji Park - 390

G South

Worli, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Mahalaxmi - 309

H East

Bandra (E), Khar (E), Santacruz (E) - 380

H West

Bandra (W), Khar (W), Santacruz (W) - 599

K East

Vile Parle (E), Andheri (E), Jogeshwari (E) - 933

K West

Andheri (W), Vile Parle (W), Juhu - 815

L

Kurla, Chunabhatti - 459

M East

Deonar, Anushakti Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd - 319

M West

Chembur, Tilak Nagar - 554

N

Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar - 502

P South

Goregaon, Aarey Colony - 560

P North

Malad (East), Malad (West) - 693

R South

Kandivali, Charkop, Poisar - 481

R North

Dahisar, Mandapeshwar - 437

R Central

Borivali, Gorai, Magathane - 942

S

Vikhroli, Bhandup - 477

T

Mulund, Nahur - 610

Total: 11,215