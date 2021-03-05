Ease of Living Index: Access to public transport hikes Greater Mumbai’s rank
When it comes to availability of public transport, transport-related infrastructure, and road infrastructure, Greater Mumbai scores a little over 40, taking it above the national average of 28.05 in the Ease of Living Index 2020 brought out by the Centre.
The parameter of mobility was measured across three indicators: availability of public transport, transport-related fatalities and road. According to the report, 60% of the cities in the index scored below the national average. The high scores in terms of road infrastructure have positively enhanced the scores of these top-performers in the Mobility category ... including Greater Mumbai,” the report stated.
At present, Mumbai has a total road network 2,050 kilometres. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) total budget outlay for the roads, traffic, bridges and coastal road department in 2021 is ₹6,519.70 crores. In 2020, revised estimates show the outlay to be ₹4,361.28 crores. BMC is converting 160 kilometres of roads to concrete roads in 2021 as they are more durable. This will require further road work and traffic diversions in the city in the coming months.
Vivek Pai of Mumbai Mobility Forum pointed out that ongoing work on roads hampers commuter experience, adding to congestion and lowers the overall quality of life.
“There is constant infrastructure work going on in the city. But this is an indicator that we are upgrading our infrastructure,” said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.
Among the factors that helped raise Mumbai’s mobility score was ease of access to public transport, Pai said. “Mumbai has good access to transport. The city always has some form of safe transport available 24x7.”
