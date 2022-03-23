ED intensifies hunt for hawala operator linked to CM’s brother-in-law
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified the hunt to locate Nandkishore Chaturvedi, an accommodation entry provider who allegedly used shell companies to convert black money into white after demonetization in 2016. ED has claimed that Chaturvedi, through his shell company, parked unaccounted money in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd, owned and controlled by Shridhar Patankar, brother of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi.
ED sources said they had earlier summoned Chaturvedi, but he had skipped the same. ED officials are also checking if he has sneaked out of the country. Agency officials said their team has visited his residence in Mathura, but did not find him there.
Officials at the agency suspect that Chaturvedi is closely associated with some politicians and used to help them convert illegal wealth into white income through the web of shell companies, sources said.
The ED on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹6.45 crore of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti. The assets attached by ED on Tuesday include 11 flats in a newly constructed building, Neelambari – a high rise at Vartak Nagar in Thane constructed by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti, owned and controlled by Patankar, ED said in a statement on Tuesday.
The agency said that Patankar’s construction firm was used to park ₹30 crore by Chaturvedi.
ED’s action against Patankar has come in connection with a money laundering case registered by the agency against M/s. Pushpak Bullion, a Pushpak Group company on March 6, 2017.
“The money siphoned off by Pushpak group company in connivance with Chaturvedi was parked in the real estate projects by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd,” ED stated.
Reacting to ED’s action Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson for the party, Sanjay Raut had said on Tuesday, “The central investigating agencies are taking action in states where they are not in power. We will fight against their political vendetta and expose them before the public.”
