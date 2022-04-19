ED opposes Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, says he is key link to whole conspiracy
MUMBAI: Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze is the key link to the whole conspiracy in the money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday while opposing his bail plea.
Vaze had filed for bail before special PMLA judge Rahul Rokade through advocates Sajal Yadav and Harsh Gangurde after the court took cognisance of ED’s charge-sheet and issued process against him.
The dismissed assistant police inspector, lodged at Taloja jail, was first arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case.
Yadav sought bail for the dismissed API in the money laundering case contending that he was not arrested by ED in the case and the agency has completed investigation and filed charge-sheet and therefore he was entitled to bail.
Opposing the plea, ED’s counsel Sunil Gonsalves submitted that Vaze is an influential person and accused in several cases, including the Antilia explosives scare.
ED in its reply said if Vaze was granted bail, he may tamper witnesses and consequently may hamper the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation being conducted by the agency, as he is an influential person having connections with highly placed political persons and senior police officials as well.
“Vaze directly assisted Deshmukh in generation of proceeds of crime. Vaze while performing his official duties indulged in illegal activities. He was getting direct instructions from Deshmukh in different police cases,” said the reply.
It added that Vaze, on Deshmukh’s instructions, held meetings with various bar owners and asked them to individually pay ₹3 lakh per month for smooth functioning of their establishments till late hours without restriction on number of performance artists (the regulations framed by the state government limit the number of performance artists to eight per bar).
“In furtherance to this conspiracy to collect money from orchestra bar owners, Vaze collected ₹4.7 crore from various orchestra bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021,” said the reply. “Vaze on the directions of Deshmukh handed over the collected cash amounting to ₹.4.7 crore to Kundan Shinde, then personal assistant (PA) to Deshmukh on two occasions in January 2021 and February 2021. He, therefore, knowingly indulged in money laundering activities and was an active participant in the generation of proceeds of crime as defined under Section 3 of PMLA, 2002,” it added.
The court has posted Vaze’s bail plea for order on May 2.
-
Punjab seeks ₹500 crore from Centre for care of stray cattle
The Punjab minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Tuesday demanded ₹500 crore from the Union government for the upkeep and maintenance of stray cattle in the state. Union minister Pursotam Rupala was a special guest on the occasion. Dhaliwal said that 1.4 lakh stray animals were roaming in Punjab without fodder and shelter.
-
Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station
A day after Shiromani Akali Dal's district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday. Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall. Sappal said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi's supporters gathered there in huge numbers.
-
AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims
"The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
-
No religious procession to be taken out without permission, says UP CM
With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath added. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.
-
2 men tried to drive into visiting Mauritius PM’s convoy in Mumbai; arrested
The Bandra police on Monday arrested two men after they allegedly tried to barge in the convoy of Mauritius Prime Minster Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Mahim Causeway at 1.50am on Monday, police said adding that the men were drunk when the incident took place and they were later let out on bail. Mhatre said that as he was standing there gesturing other vehicles to stop, two men in a brown Renault car began honking.
