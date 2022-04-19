ED opposes Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, says he is key link to whole conspiracy

MUMBAI: Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze is the key link to the whole conspiracy in the money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday while opposing his bail plea.

Vaze had filed for bail before special PMLA judge Rahul Rokade through advocates Sajal Yadav and Harsh Gangurde after the court took cognisance of ED’s charge-sheet and issued process against him.

The dismissed assistant police inspector, lodged at Taloja jail, was first arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case.

Yadav sought bail for the dismissed API in the money laundering case contending that he was not arrested by ED in the case and the agency has completed investigation and filed charge-sheet and therefore he was entitled to bail.

Opposing the plea, ED’s counsel Sunil Gonsalves submitted that Vaze is an influential person and accused in several cases, including the Antilia explosives scare.

ED in its reply said if Vaze was granted bail, he may tamper witnesses and consequently may hamper the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation being conducted by the agency, as he is an influential person having connections with highly placed political persons and senior police officials as well.

“Vaze directly assisted Deshmukh in generation of proceeds of crime. Vaze while performing his official duties indulged in illegal activities. He was getting direct instructions from Deshmukh in different police cases,” said the reply.

It added that Vaze, on Deshmukh’s instructions, held meetings with various bar owners and asked them to individually pay ₹3 lakh per month for smooth functioning of their establishments till late hours without restriction on number of performance artists (the regulations framed by the state government limit the number of performance artists to eight per bar).

“In furtherance to this conspiracy to collect money from orchestra bar owners, Vaze collected ₹4.7 crore from various orchestra bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021,” said the reply. “Vaze on the directions of Deshmukh handed over the collected cash amounting to ₹.4.7 crore to Kundan Shinde, then personal assistant (PA) to Deshmukh on two occasions in January 2021 and February 2021. He, therefore, knowingly indulged in money laundering activities and was an active participant in the generation of proceeds of crime as defined under Section 3 of PMLA, 2002,” it added.

The court has posted Vaze’s bail plea for order on May 2.