ED searches premises of SS (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar over money laundering charges

ED searches premises of Uddhav Thackeray party MLA Ravindra Waikar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning conducted searches at seven premises in the city belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ravindra Waikar (64), and his business partners, associated entities and connected individuals.

The searches were conducted as part of ED’s money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in construction of a luxury hotel on a civic plot in Jogeshwari in violation of an agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The ED had recently recorded the statement of civic officials who had dealt with the case that involved alleged misuse of the land plot.

It will question Waikar and other suspects in the case soon, people in the agency aware of the developments said.

ED’s investigation against Waikar, who represents the Jogeshwari (east) constituency in the Maharashtra assembly, is based upon a case registered by Mumbai police’ economic offences wing (EOW) in September 2023.

It was alleged that the BMC had given land to a club at Jogeshwari to maintain a facility for sporting and entertainment activities, but permission was later obtained to facilitate the construction of a luxury hotel there, which amounted to a violation of the agreement with the civic body on the utilisation of the land, the above people said.

The EOW had booked Waikar and five others for alleged cheating in connection with the construction of the hotel.

Waikar and the other accused have denied the allegations levelled against them.

People aware of the matter in the agency, however, said that it had summoned certain civic officials earlier who dealt with the case as witnesses to seek information and clarifications to help its investigation.

The agency is probing whether the case involved the generation of the proceeds of crime and its quantum, if any, the above people added.

The EOW based its case on a civic official’s complaint submitted to the Azad Maidan police station.

EOW’s action came after the BMC received complaints that the accused in the case had allegedly misled it and got the approval to construct a hotel on the plot, otherwise reserved for public use as a ground or garden.

The 8,000-square meter plot was purchased by Waikar and others in 1999 from a family that also owns a film studio along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, the above quoted people said.

It was alleged that for a limited development of the land parcel, a tripartite agreement had been concluded among the plot owner, Waikar and four others, as well as the BMC.

Under this agreement, 67% of the plot was to be kept for public utility and the rest could be used for development, the above people aware of the developments said.

It was also alleged that the accused persons obtained civic permission in 2021 to construct a hotel.

The plot, which was reserved for entertainment and sports activities, was given to the accused by the BMC for free public utilisation but they allegedly used it for commercial activities, according to the first information report (FIR) related to the EOW and ED probes.

Earlier, the EOW had conducted a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities after a senior BJP leader had alleged that the accused in the case illegally obtained approval for the construction of a hotel on a plot reserved for a garden.

The EOW later sent notices to officials of the BMC’s Garden and Building Department asking them to join the investigation.

Waikar has been an MLA from Jogeshwari East for three consecutive terms since 2009 and was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet between 2014 and 2019.

Speaking on ED raids, chief minister Eknath Shinde said that government is not acting with any feeling of revenge.

“If he has not done anything wrong, then why should he fear. Kar nahi to dar nahi,” the CM said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that Waikar is a small fry but there are bigger brains behind the fraud, and they can be on ED’s radar.

Reacting to the ED raids, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that this is an oppressive regime.

“And as taught by Lord Rama, we will have make all out efforts to end this oppression,” he said.

With inputs from Yogesh Naik