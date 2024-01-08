No toll for coastal road, declares CM Shinde

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided not to levy any toll for the coastal road connecting Marine Drive with Kandivali, whose construction is currently underway. The announcement was made by chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, days after the government decided to fix the toll for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link at ₹250 one way. Mumbai, India – Jan 07, 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal visits the Coastal Road Project Tunnel area from Priyadarshan to Marine Line, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Jan 07, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“No toll will be charged for the coastal road. It will bring big relief to people as it will ease the city’s traffic congestion,” said Shinde, noting that work on the first phase of the project from Marine Drive to Worli was almost over, and it was likely to be thrown open to the public by the end of this month.

“Tunnels along the coastal road are equipped with the Saccardo Ventilation System, developed indigenously for the first time. Apart from ensuring longitudinal air flow, the advanced system can suck out fire and smoke in case of accidents and reduce the risk of loss of lives,” Shinde said during a visit to the project site at Priyadarshini Park on Sunday morning.

“The 11-km long first phase connecting Marine Drive to the Worli-end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link will be completed by January 31. We will inaugurate it soon. The second phase connecting Bandra and Kandivali will be completed by May,” he told reporters.