Education dept files case over fake recruitment notice on fake website

The education department of the state government has registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly creating a fake website and publishing an advertisement for recruitment of teachers.

The accused allegedly published a recruitment drive under the name of ‘Sarv Shiksha Abhiyaan 2021’ through a website — shikshaaabhiyan.org. The advertisement link has gone viral on various social media platforms since last few days.

“The website claimed that the recruitment drive for teachers for secondary and higher secondary education, other teacher posts, and clerks was initiated by the government and sought details from interested candidates,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police Chaitanya Siriprolu.

Following this, many candidates submitted their details on the website. The education department learnt about it and issued a statement clearing the air, saying no such advertisement has been issued by the government and that the website is a fake one.

“On Thursday, the education department submitted a complaint against an unknown person for creating the fake website. On the basis of the complaint, we have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 511 (attempt to commit a serious offence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66C (identity theft) the of Information Technology Act,” said Vishwanath Kolekar, senior inspector, Marine Drive police station.

He added, “We have written to nodal officer concerned in cyber police to get the website blocked. The fake website could have duped people by taking money under the pretext of processing fees for the recruitment purpose. However, so far no one has lost money.”

The investigators are also writing to the service provider to get the IP address used to create and operate the fake website, the police said.