‘Who’s the traitor?' Shinde talks of Balasaheb's legacy with Uddhav kin by his side

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena is not about Uddhav Thackeray and himself, but the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Addressing a Dussehra rally at the BKC ground in Mumbai, Shinde, who had engineered a rebellion in the Sena to lead to a fall of the Uddhav-led government, said the crowd gathered at the venue proves who is following the real legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Jaidev Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and brother of Uddhav Thackeray, and several other members of the family shared dias with Shinde at the rebel faction's Dussehra rally.

"Eknath (Shinde) is my favourite. Maharashtra needs a dashing leader like him. I have come here for him," said Jaidev Thackeray at the rally. "Don’t leave Eknath Shinde alone. He is working for the farmers and common people," Jaidev, who reportedly shares an uneasy relationship with his younger brother Uddhav, added.

Among other Thackeray family members present at the event are Smita Thackeray and Nihar Thackeray. Nihar, son of Bal Thackeray 's eldest son Bindhumadhav, later sat next to Shinde on the dais.

Meanwhile, Shinde said he too could have addressed the Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park, but as a CM, it is his responsibility to maintain law and order. “You got Shivaji Park by going to court. Being CM I would have got Shivaji Park but as chief minister it was my responsibility to maintain law and order of the state.”

Uddhav Thackeray addressed a Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park around the same time. Shinde began his speech right after Thackeray ended his address.

“You started dancing on the tunes of Congress and NCP and also forced to us to dance on those tunes," Shinde said.

“We are being called, traitors but the actual deception happened in 2019. People voted for you as a coalition partner. You are the real traitors. What we did is revolt,” he said, adding, “You tried to sell your own father. You left Hindutva for power.”

“Many MLAs had told me in person whatever going is wrong when formation of MVA was in process in 2019 but we followed the orders then… Instead of calling us traitors, you need to introspect why so many MLAs, MPs and workers are standing with me… Why Smita and Nihaar (Thackeray) are here."

Stating that the Shiv Sena is not Uddhav Thackeray's private company, Shinde said why the son of a farmer cannot become chief minister.

He said the Thackeray-led group did not bring a resolution to praise Hindu Mahasabha founder VD Savarkar because it was indulging in Congress appeasement.