72-year-old killed by reversing bus in Thane

Thane: A 72-year-old man returning from a morning walk was killed by a private bus driver who was reversing the vehicle and dashed into him in Ghodbunder area on Monday.

On Monday, around 9.30am, Gajanan Bapusaheb Dhurpat, resident of Bhakti Park, was returning home from his daily morning walk. The private bus no MH03/CP 9812 was parked at the gate of Kavya Residency on the road from Anand Nagar Circle. The bus driver, who didn’t have an attendant, reversed the bus carelessly, and Dhurpat, who was passing by, got hit severely.

“Dhurpat fell off and hit his head, and died before he could be admitted to a hospital. We were informed by the citizens, but by the time we reached, the driver fled from the spot. We have registered a case against the driver under IPC 304 A (causing death by negligence),” an officer from Kasarvadavali police station said. “We sent the body of Dhurpat for postmortem and later handed over the body to the family.”

Rakesh Nikumbh, 45, a resident of Rutu Enclave, said, “Private buses are parked on both sides of the road from G-Corp to Anand Nagar Circle. Most of these buses are company buses, and there are hardly any attendants on board, because of which they park and get out on their own without looking at the residents around. School children and senior citizens, who go out for walking, face difficulties walking because of these buses, but no one takes action against it despite complaints.”