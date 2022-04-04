Electrician arrested for stealing gold worth ₹20 lakh after piggy bank half-emptied
Mumbai: An electrician was arrested in connection with a burglary of gold worth ₹20 lakh. The theft came to light when the owner discovered that a piggy bank, where children put coins had been half-emptied. When he checked the cupboard for the jewellery, it was gone and he reported the theft to the cops.
The Navghar police arrested the accused, identified as Ravikant Vishwakarma, 33, a resident of Kalwa in Thane. According to the police, the victim, Ravikiran Naik, a businessman, stays on the first floor of a building in the Tata colony area, Mulund (East). Naik has given a contract for his house renovation work to one of his childhood friends Bhupendra Ratnam. Naik had rented a flat on the same floor in the building, where he was staying.
The wiring work was given to Vishwakarma by Ratnam. The jewellery, around 506 grams worth ₹20.24 lakh was in a small bag which was kept in the cupboard and was not locked. The piggy bank was kept in the hall and it was almost full, but on March 20, when Naik visited the house to check the pending work, found that the piggy bank had been half-emptied, said assistant police inspector Yogesh Patil, an investigating officer.
Naik then rushed to the room to check for the gold jewellery. When the bag was missing, Naik asked his family members and kids and immediately sensed a foul-play. He then approached the Navghar police station. Subsequent to the complaint, around seven to eight workers were brought to the police station for inquiry. After several hours of questioning, Vishwakarma confessed that he had taken the gold jewellery from the cupboard.
Patil said that he gave some of the gold to a jeweller in Thane, asking him to melt the jewellery and make a gold chain with a new design. And some of the gold he kept in one of his colleague’s bags. Police recovered some of the jewellery on March 25 and the rest were recovered later from the Jeweller in Thane. Police added that they were unable to ascertain who had stolen money from the piggy bank which led to the discovery of the theft.
Mumbai just 15K doses short of vaccinating 100% adult population
Mumbai: The city needs only 15,000 Covid-19 vaccinations for its adult population to achieve the 100% target, according to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. By Tuesday, the civic body said, it may reach the 100% mark of fully vaccinating the adults. So far, a total of 9,482,393 doses of the second shot have been administered in the civic, state-operated, and private vaccination centres in the city.
Shopkeeper assaults landlord with Siri Sahib in Ludhiana, booked
A shopkeeper along with his aides stabbed his landlord with Siri Sahib (Sikh Kirpan) over alleged dispute regarding possession of shop. The accused, Sukhwinder Singh of Abbuwal village, and his aides, who are yet to be identified, fled the spot when the victim raised the alarm. Complainant Arwinder Singh of Ratna village said Sukhwinder had taken possession of his shop illegally on intervening night of March 25 and 26 and had locked the shutter.
IMD issues heatwave alert for Gurugram, Fbd
Gurugram: As the city continues to be in the grip of soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a yellow heatwave alert for south Haryana districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad till April 7 (Thursday). The IMD in its weather bulletin has forecast heatwave at isolated places in all districts of south and southeast Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat.
Maharashtra reports 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai: Days after the state government's withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions, Maharashtra reported 117 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This was lower than the 130 positive cases that were reported on Saturday. However, the number of RT-PCR tests conducted too, fell from 32,707 to 18,717. Sunday also saw two Covid-19 related fatalities, which was the same as the number on the previous day. As of Sunday, the state has 921 active cases.
Traffic police launch app to analyse, reduce road accidents in Gurugram
The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday launched the Integrated Road Accident Database, which is aimed at highlighting road engineering defects, identifying black spots and reducing road accidents in the district. The iRAD system entails a mobile application, which enables investigation officers to enter the details of a road accident, along with photos and videos, against which a unique ID is created. Gurugram reported 80 accidents between January and March this year this.
