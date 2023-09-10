News / Cities / Mumbai News / Elevator collapses in under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane; 6 killed, 1 injured

Elevator collapses in under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane; 6 killed, 1 injured

ByManjiri Chitre
Sep 10, 2023 08:59 PM IST

Six workers were killed and one was injured after an elevator collapsed in an under-construction building in Thane.

Six workers were killed and one was injured after an elevator collapsed in an under-construction building in the Balkum area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday evening.

Elevator collapsed in an under-construction building in Balkum, Thane(Praful Gangurde/HT )
Elevator collapsed in an under-construction building in Balkum, Thane(Praful Gangurde/HT )

According to the head of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi, the building is located near Godhbunder Road, reported news agency PTI.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out