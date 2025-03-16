Energy drink company booked for defaulting on celebrity payments of 1.48 cr

MUMBAI: A case has been registered by the Chembur police after the owner of a celebrity management firm of the city lodged a complaint against the owners of an energy drink company based in Madhya Pradesh. According to the complaint, Sky63 Energy Drinks allegedly hired many celebrities through the celebrity management firm, Ayman Entertainment, for advertising their products on social media, but did not pay them. (Shutterstock)

The firm had roped in television actors like Kushal Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Jay Bhanushali, Adrija Roy, Aayush Sharma and Abhishek Bajaj to advertise the brand on social media, said the complainant, Roshaan Garry.

“Garry’s company makes available celebrities and television actors for all social media advertisements. In July 2024, she was approached by Tanish Chhajed and Manu Shrivastav, saying they were owners of Sky63 Energy Drink brand based in Indore, and they wanted to promote the brand with the help of celebrities,” said an officer from Chembur police station.

He further informed that Garry arranged a party at Bastion in Dadar on August 10, 2024, which was attended by several celebrities. Tanish and Manu also attended the party and selected 25 celebrities to promote their energy drink. After discussions, an amount of ₹1.32 crore was fixed as the fees for the celebrities.

“The celebrities started making the reels and were told that after 35 days of uploading the reels, payments will be made. However, all cheques given by Tanish and Manu bounced and the actors did not receive any payment,” said the police officer. “Even Garry was not paid, so the total amounted to ₹1.48 crore.”

Some of the actors even highlighted the fraud from their social media handles.

Police have registered a case under section 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating), 335 (making a false document), 336 (2) (forgery), 338 (forgery involving valuable documents, such as wills, securities, and authority letters), 340 (2) (forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 341 (1) making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against Tanish, Manu and two others.