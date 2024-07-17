 Engineer arrested after sharing his thoughts about bomb at Ambani wedding | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Engineer arrested after sharing his thoughts about bomb at Ambani wedding

ByVinay Dalvi
Jul 17, 2024 07:34 AM IST

In the post that landed him in trouble, that has since been deleted, the user had written that “the world would go upside down tomorrow if a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding, trillions of dollars in one pin code”

MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old aircraft engineer from Vadodara, Gujarat, after he posted on X about a bomb blast at the recent Ambani wedding.

HT Image
HT Image

In the post that landed him in trouble, that has since been deleted, the user had written that “the world would go upside down tomorrow if a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding, trillions of dollars in one pin code.” Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on July 12. The celebrations that went on for a few days before and after the wedding saw the attendance of the who’s who of the political, business and entertainment world.

The police said after the accused, Viral Asra, posted on X, they beefed up the security outside the wedding venue. Asra was arrested and produced before the Girgaum court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The police said that after the news came out, the user immediately deleted the post about the threat. He told us that he had no intention of triggering panic and only had shared his thoughts on the grand wedding, said a police officer.

“On 15 July, the South Cyber police registered a case after the web cell department of the Mumbai Police was tagged in the tweet by another X user about a tweet made by a user named @ffsfir. The user had written: My mind is wondering shamelessly that half the world would go upside down tomorrow if a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding, trillions of dollars in one pin code.”

Following the post, the local Bandra Kurla Complex police and other crime branch units beefed up the security at the wedding venue. The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and the Cyber Police had started tracing the accused, who was using a fake name for his X account.

“We mostly anticipated it to be a hoax, but as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), we beefed up the security and traced the accused as after the wedding ceremony, the Ambani family was hosting a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13,” said the police officer.

A case was registered under sections 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 353 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Earlier, the BKC police arrested a YouTuber and a businessman for gate-crashing the wedding function at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Engineer arrested after sharing his thoughts about bomb at Ambani wedding
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On