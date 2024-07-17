Engineer arrested after sharing his thoughts about bomb at Ambani wedding

MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old aircraft engineer from Vadodara, Gujarat, after he posted on X about a bomb blast at the recent Ambani wedding. HT Image

In the post that landed him in trouble, that has since been deleted, the user had written that “the world would go upside down tomorrow if a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding, trillions of dollars in one pin code.” Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on July 12. The celebrations that went on for a few days before and after the wedding saw the attendance of the who’s who of the political, business and entertainment world.

The police said after the accused, Viral Asra, posted on X, they beefed up the security outside the wedding venue. Asra was arrested and produced before the Girgaum court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The police said that after the news came out, the user immediately deleted the post about the threat. He told us that he had no intention of triggering panic and only had shared his thoughts on the grand wedding, said a police officer.

“On 15 July, the South Cyber police registered a case after the web cell department of the Mumbai Police was tagged in the tweet by another X user about a tweet made by a user named @ffsfir. The user had written: My mind is wondering shamelessly that half the world would go upside down tomorrow if a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding, trillions of dollars in one pin code.”

Following the post, the local Bandra Kurla Complex police and other crime branch units beefed up the security at the wedding venue. The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and the Cyber Police had started tracing the accused, who was using a fake name for his X account.

“We mostly anticipated it to be a hoax, but as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), we beefed up the security and traced the accused as after the wedding ceremony, the Ambani family was hosting a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13,” said the police officer.

A case was registered under sections 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 353 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Earlier, the BKC police arrested a YouTuber and a businessman for gate-crashing the wedding function at the Jio World Convention Centre.