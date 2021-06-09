Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Enter enemy territory, conduct surgical strike’: Bombay HC to Centre on vaccination
mumbai news

‘Enter enemy territory, conduct surgical strike’: Bombay HC to Centre on vaccination

The bench observed that the Centre’s ‘near to home’ vaccination programme is equal to waiting for the virus to make the first move.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 06:28 PM IST
A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine. (REUTERS)

The Bombay high court on Wednesday asked the Centre to take an approach akin to ‘surgical strike’ in battling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and said it should not wait at the borders waiting for the virus to come out.

Nine states underutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses: Govt

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by two advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari who sought a direction to the government to start a door-to-door vaccination programme for senior citizens above the age of 75, differently-abled people, people in wheelchairs and bed-ridden people, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Covaxin effective in neutralising Delta, Beta variants of Covid-19: Study

The bench observed that the Centre’s ‘near to home’ vaccination programme is equal to waiting for the virus to make the first move. “Coronavirus is our biggest enemy. We need to strike it down. The enemy is residing in certain areas and in some people who are unable to come out. Your (government) approach should be like a surgical strike. You are standing at the borders waiting for the virus carrier to come to you. You are not entering the enemy territory,” the bench observed.

Now, beneficiaries can correct mistakes in vaccine certificate via Co-WIN

The court said that the government has taken several decisions to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public but said that few of those decisions may have been delayed which led to loss of several lives. The Centre told the court that it cannot conduct a door-to-door vaccination programme at this moment.

The court pointed out that door-to-door vaccination programmes have been started by Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Odisha and also by civic bodies in Vasai-Virar in Maharashtra.

“Why should the same not be encouraged in other states across the country? The central government cannot clip the wings of those state governments and civic bodies who wish to do it (door-to-door vaccination) but are waiting for the Centre's nod,” the court said. The court also highlighted that only the Brihanmumbai Municipal Council and the Maharashtra government were waiting for the Centre’s nod.

“Why is only the west waiting?” the court asked.

The court directed additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for the Centre, to consider the issue. The court will further hear the matter on June 11.

(with inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine bombay high court
TRENDING NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Amazon Prime and Netflix’s funny Twitter banter

Mumbai boy posts a 3D internship application for CRED, founder responds

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP