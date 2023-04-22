Mumbai: After Hindustan Times’ report on the undercounting of additional trees to be felled for the Metro-3 in Aarey Colony, environmentalists have sought the intervention of the state forest department and IIT-Bombay in ensuring that no more than the 177 sanctioned trees are cut (for which the Supreme Court had earlier this week granted permission). Greens seek forest dept, IIT-B’s intervention as Metro ‘undercounts’ trees in Aarey

Rapping the Mumbai Metropolitan Rail Corporation (MMRCL) for attempting to overreach its jurisdiction, the SC on April 17 had also said, “In order to enable this Court to have objective assistance in regard to the compliance of the directions for afforestation, we request the Director of IIT Bombay to depute a team for the purpose of verifying compliance. A report shall accordingly be submitted before this Court within a period of four weeks.”

“It therefore stands that IIT-B and the forest department are the apt authorities to investigate why the MMRCL has undercounted trees that are falling within the same alignment as the ones for which it has been given permission. We have written them a letter today pointing this out,” said Amrita Bhattacharjee, a petitioner before the SC who had pointed out this discrepancy in a reply filed on April 15.

“We request you to ensure compliance with the sanction of MCGM Tree Authority, as directed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. We also wish to inform you that there is a Status Quo Order for cutting/felling a single tree at Aarey, beyond the 177 trees sanctioned by MCGM on 15.03.2023,” Bhattacharjee wrote, addressing the Director, IIT-B and the Conservator of Forest, SGNP (Aarey Forest).

“We write this letter to you to bring on record all these facts because there are several dozen trees standing on the same plot, which are well over 10 centimetres in girth and 3 metres in height. Trees that are protected from cutting,”

On April 17, the SC had also directed the Conservator of Forests to ensure that all directions contained in the previous orders of the BMC’s Tree Authority are duly complied with and directed that they submit a compliance report regarding the afforestation and transplantation of the earmarked trees.

“Given that the MMRCL and the BMC were both pulled up by the SC for attempting to cut an additional number of trees in Aarey, it’s not surprising that their inventory of trees is a significant undercount. If they are indeed trying to minimise the project’s impact on green cover, it is now on the forest department and IIT-B to make them follow the law,” said Zoru Bhatena, environmentalist and another petitioner in the same matter before the apex court.