EOW seeks videos, photos to verify Mithi desilting work

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 03, 2025 08:04 AM IST

The EOW’s special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the case, has already recorded statements of 10 contractors who were awarded tenders for desilting

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for footage, photos and access to an official app in connection with alleged irregularities in the 1,100-crore Mithi river desilting work, carried out between 2005 and 2021.

The desilting work was carried out between 2005 and 2021 (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
The desilting work was carried out between 2005 and 2021 (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The EOW’s special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the case, has already recorded statements of 10 contractors who were awarded tenders for desilting and now wants to cross-check how much silt and debris they removed, an officer aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

“Our inquiry covers contracts awarded for desilting and beautification of the river, the terms and conditions in agreements, and verification of actual debris removal,” said the officer. The SIT has received tenders and other documents pertaining to the desilting works and has asked for videos, photos and access to an official app to check how much silt/ debris was lifted and if it was weighted, he noted.

“We are also recording statements of civic officials,” the officer added.

The SIT was constituted in August 2024, after BJP leaders Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar raised questions in the legislative council about alleged irregularities in desilting of the 17.84-km long Mithi river. The BMC was assigned responsibility for desilting of around 11.84 km, from the river’s origin in Powai till Kurla, while the remaining 6 km from Kurla to Mahim was assigned to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The SIT is headed by the joint commissioner of police and includes the deputy commissioner of police, the assistant commissioner of police and junior officers. It is the sixth SIT formed by the EOW to investigate irregularities in civil contracts, including khichdi distribution and the operation of Covid-19 centres.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / EOW seeks videos, photos to verify Mithi desilting work
