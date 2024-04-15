Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) silent over the fate of Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), nestled inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where a 120-acre theme park is proposed, the equestrians who’ve proudly represented India at the Asian Games, even clinching gold, fear they’ll lose access to these grounds. Equestrians fear losing club at racecourse as BMC silent over fate

Milan Luthria, chairman of Equitation at the Amateur Riders’ Club said that they had expressed concerns during a meeting with I S Chahal, former civic chief and highlighted the club’s uniqueness, its civilian nature and long-standing presence in Mumbai, providing opportunities for youngsters for nearly 75 years.

“Traditionally in India, it was run by the Army and for almost 75 years it was run by people in Mumbai. It gave a chance to many youngsters over the years to use this place and its facilities,” he said.

Luthria underscored the importance of equestrian facilities in major global cities like London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai, enabling Mumbaiites to engage in the sport.

He noted the diverse participation at the club, including families from Nashik and competitors from various locations attending events like the Mumbai Horse Show.

“We have one family that comes every weekend from Nashik and we have had entries for the show. There were more than 300 entries from places like Talegaon, Kolhapur, Thane and Bhiwandi. So, we have had a world-class arena where riders get to showcase their talent and most of the time they are qualified for the junior or senior nationals,” he explained.

Luthria also highlighted the ARC’s role in nurturing young talent from Maharashtra, providing access to horses and training opportunities.

“We are one of the clubs in Maharashtra to also host the national qualifier which is the only way to reach the nationals so that children may try and win a medal for themselves and then compete in Asian games and other international events,” he said.

Luthria emphasised the club’s desire for understanding and recognition, noting its contribution to inspiring children, especially after India’s recent victory at the Asian Games in November 2023 when 25-year-old, Hriday Chheda (member ARC), won a gold for India after nearly 40 years and made the country proud at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Chheda is currently a coach at ARC.

Chedda told HT from Germany, “I hope that the ARC along with our government officials can find a suitable solution to preserve this unique sport in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and coexist with other activities around. It is one of the best facilities in the country, and it would be a shame to lose this.”

Luthria highlighted the club’s provision of horses for rent and coaching services, acknowledging that not every child can afford to own a horse.

“The club has 35 horses which we rent to them and have coaches to train them on Racecourse grounds. But now we don’t know where we will do all this?” asked Luthria.

For several decades, there was an agreement where the Royal Western India Turf Club provided space for their horses, and in return, ARC maintained a 20-acre green area at their expense. Chahal assured them that BMC intends to find a solution for ARC to coexist with the theme park, offering some reassurance, but they still lack clarity.

Fifteen hundred members, including 200 active riders, are concerned about the future of the facility. This historical hobby, rooted in wartime horse usage, is unique and cherished.

Yashaan Khambhatta, who previously represented India at the Asian Games and currently coaching at ARC reflected on his journey with the club.

With six students under his tutelage, Khambhatta stresses the importance of horse riding as a hobby and physical activity, contrasting it with screen-based pastimes. He highlighted the value of interacting with horses, promoting a healthier upbringing for children. Despite the uncertainty about stables, Khambhatta notes the sport’s growing popularity, with 250 horses currently housed.

Jai Singh Sabharwal, 14, won three gold medals at the nationals in 2023-24 and has qualified from ARC Mumbai for the nationals 2024-25.

“I was born and brought up in Mumbai and horses have always been a huge passion of mine. To have a facility in the heart of the city is a privilege. It would be disheartening if we were not able to make use of the grounds because there are many kids competing at national and international levels. It would also reduce the number of kids riding horses,” said Sabharwal.