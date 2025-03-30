Explosion inside mosque in Beed; 2 arrested; probe underway

A low intensity explosion was reported inside a mosque in Beed district of Marathwada region in Maharashtra, early Sunday morning. The Beed district police said they have arrested two individuals in connection with the gelatin blast stick triggered explosion at the mosque in Ardhamsla village, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. There were no casualties in the incident. However, the blast caused cracks in the flooring and structure of the mosque. Following the explosion, members of the Muslim community staged a protest outside the police station, demanding immediate probe into the incident.

The explosion took place around 4am on Sunday, triggering panic in the area. The incident occrred ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Maharashtra, where he is set to visit Smruti Mandir in Nagpur followed by Deekshabhoomi. Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre.

Following the explosion, members of the Muslim community staged a protest outside the police station, demanding immediate probe into the incident.

A senior officer said exact motive behind the explosion and how the accused obtained the explosives remain under investigation.

A team of Beed police, along with bomb detection and forensic experts, rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the blast. Considering the gravity of the situation, Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Sambhaji Nagar division, Virendra Mishra, visited the site, while Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat has been stationed there since morning.

“We received a call from the village sarpanch informing us about the incident. Within 20 minutes, our teams reached the spot, and by 6 am, we had detained both accused. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed,” said SP Navneet Kanwat.

The bomb detection and forensic teams have collected samples from the site, and a case has been filed against unidentified suspects as the investigation continues. The reason behind the explosion remained unclear, and authorities have urged residents to maintain peace.

According to a senior officer, police are also probing whether the incident had any larger implications.