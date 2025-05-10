Fadnavis asks administration to act against sleeper cells

In light of escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with officials from the home department, police force, intelligence cell and administration to review the state’s security and preparedness, at his official residence Varsha on Friday. He alerted the administrative bodies and police to strictly act against potential sleeper cells that could have allegiance to Pakistan, increase awareness among citizens about safety by holding workshops and directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to make the underground Metro 3 line, currently operational between Aarey and Worli, available for evacuation in the possible event of a terror attack. Mumbai, India, May 09, 2025: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Phase 2 of the newly operational Mumbai Metro Line 3, which extends from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk, on May 9. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide. Mumbai, India. May 09, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Some of the officers who attended the meeting were acting chief secretary Rajesh Kumar, DGP Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, state intelligence commissioner Shirish Jain, among others.

The state government is anticipating a threat to Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, where most vital installations – Reserve Bank of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mumbai Port Authority, Bombay Stock Exchange, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, among others -- are concentrated. People in the know have said, the chief minister also expressed concern that sleeper cells “empathising with Pakistan through SIMI-like organisations may become active during the present India-Pak conflict”.

“They are expected to be active in Mumbai suburbs such as Jogeshwari and Mumbra; and Malegaon, in Nashik district, which have previous history of terror activities. The police force has been asked to act strictly against them,” an official from the home department, who was part of the high-level meeting, told HT. The CM, who also heads the home department, asked the police force to step up patrolling, frisking and nakabandi (blockades) to foil any anti-national or terrorist activities.

Make citizens aware

Officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been told to create awareness among residents of cooperative housing societies by holding workshops and mock drills. “The drills will be an exercise for people to understand the dos and don’ts during war. Since the Mumbai could be on the hit list, the workshops will sensitise about precautions to be taken during black outs. The MMRDA has been directed to chalk out a plan to keep the underground Metro 3 free for evacuation if the need arises. Similarly, the parking lots of the high-rises and other housing complexes will be identified as hideouts during evacuation,” said another officer who participated in CM’s meeting on Friday.

The state government is also expected to hold a meeting with the central agencies and armed forces officials soon. “We did not want to disturb them amid the escalated tension between the two countries. We are planning our next meeting with the central agencies online,” the officer said.

Combat cyber attacks

The police force has been asked to take steps to combat the threat of cyber attacks. To ward off such an eventuality, the state administration and police force have also been asked to conduct a cyber audit, especially of vital installations. “Of over 250 such installations in the country, over 40 are in Maharashtra, most of them in Mumbai, MMR and Pune. The Class A installations such as RBI and BSE have their own security cover. The state may be asked for the external cover, in which case city police will be alerted,” the officer said.

After the meeting, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, “The administration has been tracking social media to scan pro-Pakistan handles and has acted against them. The police have to have been asked to take strict action against the people who have been spreading false information.”

The government has also decided set up a mechanism to the disseminate authentic information related to the present Indo-Pak conflict.

The statement added, “The state government will also release funds required to procure equipment required for drills and evacuation exercise such as sirens etc in cases of emergency; proposals for such procurement would be cleared within an hour. The administration has also been asked to keep the tab of the unwarranted spread of the messages and videos related to the preparations of the armed forces. The police force has been asked to book people involved in such activities immediately.”

Top officials of the state administration have been asked to study the Centre Union War Book, which has guidelines for agencies and state government to follow at a time of war. The health department has also been asked to stock up on medical equipment, supply of medicines and alternative power supply in case of blackouts, at its hospitals.