Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is standing solidly behind Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, whose sweeping crackdown on food safety violations has been applauded by many but has also drawn sharp criticism for what some, including the courts, are calling an extreme approach.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis backed FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s crackdown on food safety violations (HT Photo)

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In his first comment on Mundhe’s drive, Fadnavis said on Tuesday, “The FDA action is going really well. If food is adulterated or food safety norms are violated, it poses a serious danger to the lives and health of people. Therefore, strict action is necessary.” Allowing Mundhe a free hand, Fadnavis said, “This action will continue.”

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Fadnavis backs Mundhe’s crackdown on food safety violations

After Mundhe assumed charge as FDA commissioner in May, his teams have been conducting raids, issuing notices and suspending the food licences of established restaurants, elite clubs, global fast-food chains, popular cafes and ice-cream parlours, and the warehouses of delivery platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} While there is unanimity on the need to penalise establishments violating food safety regulations, Mundhe has been rapped for using a heavy hand and extreme punitive measures, such as seizing large stocks or shutting down warehouses and eateries before giving the establishments a chance to take corrective measures. While hearing a petition against the FDA’s action recently, the Bombay High Court cautioned Mundhe against “using a sword to kill a mosquito”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While there is unanimity on the need to penalise establishments violating food safety regulations, Mundhe has been rapped for using a heavy hand and extreme punitive measures, such as seizing large stocks or shutting down warehouses and eateries before giving the establishments a chance to take corrective measures. While hearing a petition against the FDA’s action recently, the Bombay High Court cautioned Mundhe against “using a sword to kill a mosquito”. {{/usCountry}}

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Mundhe targets celebrities over Vimal Elaichi ad

Unfazed, Mundhe raised eyebrows a few days ago when he served show-cause notices to A-list actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for featuring in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi. Mundhe claimed this amounted to surrogate promotion of pan masala, a prohibited product in Maharashtra, along with gutkha and tobacco. The actors have been asked to reply within 15 days, stating why legal action should not be initiated against them.

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Mundhe has acknowledged that action in such cases could have been initiated earlier, pointing out that the Food Safety and Standards Act was enacted in 2006, while the relevant advertising regulations were issued in 2018 and their implementation began in July 2019.

Also read: Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff now get notices from FDA's Tukaram Mundhe over Vimal ad: 'Explain in 15 days'

“We could have issued the notices earlier, because the Act was passed in 2012, and its implementation began in July 2019. If the same advertisements were being aired even after that, then one could certainly say that the action was delayed. But we have now started taking appropriate action,” he said.