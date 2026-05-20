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Fadnavis dismisses fuel shortage fears, urges people against panic buying

Fadnavis dismisses fuel shortage fears, urges people against panic buying

Published on: May 20, 2026 02:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday dismissed concerns over petrol and diesel shortages in Maharashtra and appealed to people not to resort to panic buying of fuel.

Fadnavis dismisses fuel shortage fears, urges people against panic buying

Asked about NCP leader Jayant Patil's claim of fuel shortage for police vehicles in Nagpur, Fadnavis asserted there was no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state.

He, however, said unnecessary stocking of fuel by consumers created temporary disruptions in supply despite sufficient availability.

"There is an adequate supply of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra. Panic buying disrupts the supply chain that has evolved over several years," the CM said.

"If all people try to withdraw money from a bank at the same time, the bank may not have that much liquidity immediately because systems are designed according to normal daily requirements. The same applies to fuel supply chains," he stressed.

Fadnavis said panic buying was disturbing the fuel supply chain.

The former state NCP president, in a post on X, cited a series of incidents linked to the reported shortage of petrol and diesel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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