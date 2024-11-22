NAGPUR: Visibly buoyed after exit polls’ projections, high voting percentage, and intelligence inputs, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seems to be confident that he would get to sit on the CM chair once again. His meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat, senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi, joint general secretary Atul Limaye, and other senior functionaries at the Sangh headquarters after the voting ended on Wednesday indicates his seeking the BJP’s ideological backbone’s endorsement for his CM bid. Fadnavis meets RSS chief after exit polls’ prediction

There are reports about RSS advising the BJP leadership not to compromise on the CM post this time while pitching for Fadnavis. A senior RSS leader, preferring anonymity, said, “Fadnavis should be recognised for his tireless efforts if the Mahayuti is voted to power, and BJP emerges as the single largest party.”

The Sangh expects BJP to secure around 100 seats on its own and is firm about not ceding the CM post to Eknath Shinde this time. With the Sangh actively involved in this election cycle, it wants BJP to assume the role of “big brother” within the Mahayuti to facilitate Fadnavis’s return to the top post if the alliance wins.

At a recent rally in Sangli, union home minister Amit Shah claimed that the people want the “return of the Mahayuti and Fadnavis”. According to RSS sources, Fadnavis also has Amit Shah’s support for the CM’s position. Meanwhile, incumbent CM Eknath Shinde had indicated about not seeking re-election for the role, pointed out Dilip DeoDeodhar, a former senior swyamsevak and a long-time RSS analyst.

Fadnavis’s growing support for chief ministership stems from two main factors: his reputation for implementing bold administrative measures for the state’s welfare during his previous term (2014 to 2019), and a belief among party members and RSS affiliates that he was unfairly made to relinquish the post in 2022 to accommodate Shiv Sena (Shinde) within the NDA.

RSS leaders have reportedly conveyed their intent to top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda. Party organising secretary BL Santosh and coordinator between the RSS and the BJP, Arun Kumar, are reportedly maintaining communication with the top leaders regarding the chief minister selection process.

BJP is optimistic about the high voter turnout in Maharashtra, which exceeded 65%. Fadnavis remarked on Wednesday that increased voting would benefit BJP and Mahayuti, expressing confidence in the alliance securing a majority.

In response to exit poll projections suggesting that the BJP-led Mahayuti could secure between 130 to 156 seats, Fadnavis said he does not engage in speculation about exit polls, urging everyone to wait for the actual results.