Family first: How dynastic politics is shaping legislative council polls

MUMBAI The legislative council elections, to be held on June 18, is dominated by dynastic politics, with at least seven candidates contesting across 17 constituencies being children of established political leaders. In several cases, fathers have gone against party lines to secure nomination for their children. BJP’s Ahmednagar candidate Prajakt Tanpure, who joined the party after defecting from the NCP just hours before filing his nomination, is a third-generation politician from the district (HT Photo)

NCP state president and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare has backed his son – Aniket -- for a ticket from the Raigad–Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg constituency. The seat was originally claimed by Shiv Sena, which has the highest number of votes (271) compared to any other party and significantly more than the NCP (149). However, Tatkare’s political strategy of giving up the guardian ministership of Raigad in exchange for his son’s candidature, proved successful.

BJP’s Ahmednagar candidate Prajakt Tanpure, who joined the party after defecting from the NCP just hours before filing his nomination, is a third-generation politician from the district. His father Prasad and grandfather Baburao have both served as MLAs representing Rahuri over the past six decades. Prajakt’s candidature will sway Rahuri votes for BJP.

Real estate entrepreneur and former MP Sanjay Kakade quit the BJP along with his son Vikram, and minutes after the latter filed his nomination as an NCP candidate from Pune. Kakade had served as an Independent MP between 2014 and 2020 with BJP’s support. “Sanjay Kakade’s lobbying with political parties to secure a Rajya Sabha seat is well known. He used financial leverage to influence leaders in the past and is suspected to have done the same for his son,” said an NCP leader.

On the other hand, at least three rebellions in the election also reflect political family links. Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi’s daughter has rebelled against the NCP candidate Aniket Tatkare – keeping up an old political rivalry between the two families. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sena MLA Abdul Sattar’s son Sameer has filed his nomination against the BJP candidate, leading to a spat between Sena and BJP leaders in the district. Viplav Bajoria, son of a senior Shiv Sena leader, is another rebel candidate from Amravati against BJP’s Pravin Pote Patil.

“All three have defied the spirit of alliance. Some of the may withdraw after the parties’ persuasion, but not without pressing their claims for political space in the party and district in the future,” said a Shiv Sena insider.