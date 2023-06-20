Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Father, daughter die as bike rams into stationary truck on flyover

Father, daughter die as bike rams into stationary truck on flyover

ByMegha Sood
Jun 20, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Father along with his sister-in-law and two kids were on their way to the Mahim Dargah,when they reached Kurar flyover, they crashed into the truck parked on the bridge. They were rushed to the hospital, where the father and daughter were declared dead

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter were killed when their motorcycle crashed into a stationary truck on Dindoshi flyover in Malad East on Sunday. The man was on the bike with his two children and sister-in-law, and they were headed to Mahim Dargah.

The deceased have been identified as Rafikullah Chowdhary and his daughter Sohena. The victim’s six-year-old son and sister-in-law, Tahira Chowdhary, 22, escaped with minor injuries, said the police officials.

The incident happened around 4.30pm, when on their way to the Mahim Dargah, they reached Kurar flyover and crashed into the truck parked on the bridge.

“When I regained consciousness, I found Rafikullah and Sohena severely injured,” said Tahira, who then called up the police and with the help of passersby, rushed the father-daughter duo to Shatabdi hospital, where they were declared dead.

The police said that Tahira had come to the city to stay with the family of her sister, who had undergone a surgery and was unable to do household chores.

The Kurar police have arrested the driver of the stationary truck for causing death due to negligence under section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code, and for allegedly parking the vehicle on the bridge without switching on the parking lights or barricading it.

