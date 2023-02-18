Fear of losing Shiv Sena Bhavan, party funds grips Uddhav faction

Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to allot the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the symbol ‘Bow and Arrow’ to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, leaders from Uddhav Thackeray’s camp fear that the former will now stake its claim to Shiv Sena Bhavan, local party offices, also known as shakhas, and the party funds.

“If they can steal our symbol, they can steal something else too. They can do anything, but this will not be accepted by people,” senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, calling the poll panel’s move a conspiracy.

Sena (UBT) group deputy leader Vishakha Raut claimed that Sena bhavan is not Shiv Sena’s property. “It belongs to Shivai Seva Trust, and I am a trustee. So, there is no question of Shinde group taking over the bhavan. Some shakhas are also run by this trust.”

If Sena bhavan is managed by a trust, the dispute will be settled under the act that governs trusts, legal expert and former advocate general Shreehari Aney said. “The ownership of the party offices is immaterial though they have an emotional and political value.”

However, chief minister Shinde’s BSS is not interested in taking over Sena bhavan. “But we want all those things that are legally due to us,” its spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said. Another spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre added, “A decision to stake a claim to the bhavan will be taken by Shinde. We were interested only on the symbol.’

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police stepped up vigil around Sena bhavan on Friday.

A leader close to Shinde said, “One of the main worries of Thackeray group is the party funds that are used for UBT. They are wary that we might attempt to snatch that as well. Technically, it can come to us. But a final call will be taken by the top brass.”

A scuffle broke out between the two factions over the ownership of a local party office in Dapoli tehsil of Ratnagiri district. Interestingly, Sena (UBT) leader Ramdas Kadam and his son Yogesh Kadam of BSS have claimed authority over it.

“The issue of shakha is very old. It is owned by our city chief, but Anil Parab of UBT has taken its charge,” MLA Yogesh Kadam said.