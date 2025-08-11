Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Feud between families turns violent, four injured, one arrested, 10 on the run

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:48 am IST

As per the FIR, a group of armed men attacked the victims with knives, iron rods, wooden sticks, and batons, seriously injuring four people.

Navi Mumbai: A long-standing dispute between two families over a motor-vehicle repair garage led to violent clashes between them on Friday, which left four of them grievously injured. The Taloja police have arrested one, but ten other accused are on the run.

Feud between families turns violent, four injured, one arrested, 10 on the run
Feud between families turns violent, four injured, one arrested, 10 on the run

According to Taloja police, the assault was allegedly led by Rauf Razak Patel, 60, along with his sons Afnan Patel, Safwan Patel, Navman Munaf Patel, and about 10 unidentified accomplices. The attack occurred near the Mannan Colony when the victims, Rafiel Hanif Syed, 34, Saif Hanif Syed, 24, Salman Sufiyan Syed, 19, and Safwan Karim Tidare, 27, were heading for their afternoon prayers.

As per the FIR, a group of armed men attacked the Syed family with knives, iron rods, wooden sticks, and batons, seriously injuring four people. The police added that when family member, Noufil Hanif Syed, 40, tried to intervene, he was also assaulted and threatened. “The injured are being treated at Kharghar,” said senior inspector Pravin Bhagat.

The police said that the Patels own a motor repair garage which had been demolished three times by the state’s City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) encroachment department. The accused and his family believed that the repeated demolitions were a result of complaints by the Syed family. “The accused held a grudge because of the demolitions,” said a police officer.

Based on a preliminary inspection, the police seized a steel knife cover from the scene. They arrested Rauf Razak, and are looking for the other absconding suspects.

The Taloja police have registered a case against the Patels under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 189 (1) and (2) (unlawful assembly), 191 (3) (rioting), 190 (liability of members for unlawful assembly), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Feud between families turns violent, four injured, one arrested, 10 on the run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On