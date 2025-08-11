Navi Mumbai: A long-standing dispute between two families over a motor-vehicle repair garage led to violent clashes between them on Friday, which left four of them grievously injured. The Taloja police have arrested one, but ten other accused are on the run. Feud between families turns violent, four injured, one arrested, 10 on the run

According to Taloja police, the assault was allegedly led by Rauf Razak Patel, 60, along with his sons Afnan Patel, Safwan Patel, Navman Munaf Patel, and about 10 unidentified accomplices. The attack occurred near the Mannan Colony when the victims, Rafiel Hanif Syed, 34, Saif Hanif Syed, 24, Salman Sufiyan Syed, 19, and Safwan Karim Tidare, 27, were heading for their afternoon prayers.

As per the FIR, a group of armed men attacked the Syed family with knives, iron rods, wooden sticks, and batons, seriously injuring four people. The police added that when family member, Noufil Hanif Syed, 40, tried to intervene, he was also assaulted and threatened. “The injured are being treated at Kharghar,” said senior inspector Pravin Bhagat.

The police said that the Patels own a motor repair garage which had been demolished three times by the state’s City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) encroachment department. The accused and his family believed that the repeated demolitions were a result of complaints by the Syed family. “The accused held a grudge because of the demolitions,” said a police officer.

Based on a preliminary inspection, the police seized a steel knife cover from the scene. They arrested Rauf Razak, and are looking for the other absconding suspects.

The Taloja police have registered a case against the Patels under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 189 (1) and (2) (unlawful assembly), 191 (3) (rioting), 190 (liability of members for unlawful assembly), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).