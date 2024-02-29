FIR registered against Facebook user for posting threats to Fadnavis
FIR filed against Facebook user for threatening Deputy CM Fadnavis. Crime branch investigating. Complainant pressed charges against user and unknown interviewee.
MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against a Facebook user for allegedly posting threats against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, following a complaint by a Yuva Sena worker to the Santacruz police. The crime branch is conducting a parallel probe in the case.
The complainant, Akshay Panvelkar, informed the police that he was scrolling on Facebook on February 27 when he came across a video on a digital channel. An unknown man, who was being interviewed, made derogatory remarks about Fadnavis and issued dire threats.
Later, Panvelkar found that the video had been posted by a Facebook user Yogesh Sawant on his profile. Panvelkar pressed charges against the unknown interviewee and Sawant. Previously, Panvelkar had registered a separate complaint with the Santacruz police when threats were issued to chief minister Eknath Shinde.