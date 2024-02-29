 FIR registered against Facebook user for posting threats to Fadnavis | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / FIR registered against Facebook user for posting threats to Fadnavis

FIR registered against Facebook user for posting threats to Fadnavis

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 29, 2024 08:00 AM IST

FIR filed against Facebook user for threatening Deputy CM Fadnavis. Crime branch investigating. Complainant pressed charges against user and unknown interviewee.

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against a Facebook user for allegedly posting threats against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, following a complaint by a Yuva Sena worker to the Santacruz police. The crime branch is conducting a parallel probe in the case.

HT Image
HT Image

The complainant, Akshay Panvelkar, informed the police that he was scrolling on Facebook on February 27 when he came across a video on a digital channel. An unknown man, who was being interviewed, made derogatory remarks about Fadnavis and issued dire threats.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Later, Panvelkar found that the video had been posted by a Facebook user Yogesh Sawant on his profile. Panvelkar pressed charges against the unknown interviewee and Sawant. Previously, Panvelkar had registered a separate complaint with the Santacruz police when threats were issued to chief minister Eknath Shinde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On