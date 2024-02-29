FIR registered against Facebook user for posting threats to Fadnavis

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against a Facebook user for allegedly posting threats against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, following a complaint by a Yuva Sena worker to the Santacruz police. The crime branch is conducting a parallel probe in the case. HT Image

The complainant, Akshay Panvelkar, informed the police that he was scrolling on Facebook on February 27 when he came across a video on a digital channel. An unknown man, who was being interviewed, made derogatory remarks about Fadnavis and issued dire threats.

Later, Panvelkar found that the video had been posted by a Facebook user Yogesh Sawant on his profile. Panvelkar pressed charges against the unknown interviewee and Sawant. Previously, Panvelkar had registered a separate complaint with the Santacruz police when threats were issued to chief minister Eknath Shinde.