FIR registered against Nusli Wadia, family members in 30-year-old case

MUMBAI: The Bangur Nagar police on Friday registered an FIR against seven people, including business tycoon Nusli Nevil Wadia (81), some of his family members and others for having used allegedly forged and fabricated documents in their court proceedings against Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd. File ::::::::::: Nusli Wadia at the launch of former foreign minister Jaswant Singh's new book 'A Call of Honour' prior to the panel discussion on his book at Hilton Tower on Saturday - HT Photo by Santosh Harhare. 29-07-06

The FIR was registered pursuant to orders passed by the metropolitan magistrate court at Borivali, which directed the Bangur Nagar police to register an FIR against Nusli Wadia, Maureen Wadia (78), Ness Wadia (54), Jehangir Wadia (52), H J Bamji (75), K F Bharucha and R E Wandewala (65) for alleged cheating and forgery.

The case revolves around a 30-year-old development agreement between Wadia and Ferani Hotels on a plot of land in Malad, which Ferani Hotels was to develop with builder K Raheja and pay Wadia 12% of the gross sale proceeds. Disputes arose in 2008, leading to legal battles over Wadia’s share of sales and the management of the land. The case has involved allegations of mala fide, lack of authority, and commercial disputes, and has proceeded through various courts, including the Bombay high court and the Supreme Court.

The case was registered on Monday under Sections 3(5) (general explanations), 318(4) (cheating), 331(2) (punishment for house-trespass or house-breaking), 336(3) (forgery), 339 (possession of a document described in Section 337 or Section 338, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine), 340(2) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mahendra Chande (70), the chief executive officer of Ferani Hotels Private Limited and its group companies, told the police that the accused persons had allegedly forged documents and submitted them to the Bombay high court in 2010 in a commercial matter against them.

Chande said he had lodged a complaint with the Bangur Nagar police station on March 15, 2025, and again with the Mumbai police commissioner on March 24. However, the police did not take cognisance of his complaint and did not register an FIR, prompting him to approach the metropolitan magistrate court at Borivali with a private complaint. Based on his complaint, on September 20, the court issued the order to the Bangur Nagar police station.

“We are still verifying the complaint and will be able to comment on the matter only after scrutinising the bulky documents involved in the case,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

Despite text and WhatsApp messages, Nusli’s son, Ness Wadia, remained unavailable for comment.