Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Mumbai's Malad, tenders rush to site

Malad fire: Photos shared by the news agency on social media show flames and black smoke reaching out to the sky. However, no casualties have been reported yet.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:25 AM IST
Maharashtra: Fire broke out in Mumbai's Malad West on Monday. (File Photo / Representational Image)

A fire broke out in Maharashtra's Malad area early on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The incident was reported at a plastic godown located in the Masterji Compound in the Malad West area of Mumbai. Photos shared by the news agency on social media show flames and black smoke reaching out to the sky. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

According to the news agency, as many as five tenders have been deployed to the spot to bring the fire under control. Mumbai police are also said to have reached the spot. No injuries or casualties have yet been reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.

